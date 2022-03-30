An estimated 10,000 people who survived the Nazis' genocide had been living in Ukraine before Russia attacked

Holocaust Survivors Have Been Fleeing Ukraine amid the Russian Invasion: 'Fears Crept Up Again'

Holocaust survivor Ripachina Alla, 86, from Dnipro, waits along other Ukrainian Jewish refugees at Dacia Camp near the Moldova's capital Chisinau on March 15, 2022, before heading to the airport to board a plane to Israel. - The number of refugees who have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on February 24 has topped 2.8 million, the United Nations said. More than 9,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Israel following after the conflict begun. (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP) (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Among the millions of Ukrainians who have fled the country amid Russia's invasion are some to whom the situation feels all-too-familiar: Jewish survivors of the Holocaust, who are explaining in interviews how the situation has resurfaced fears which long went "hidden."

Speaking to the Associated Press in a story published Monday, 83-year-old Tatyana Zhuravliova said the recent attacks on Ukraine recalled Nazi air attacks on her hometown of Odesa when she was a child.

"My whole body was shaking, and those fears crept up again through my entire body — fears which I didn't even know were still hidden inside me," Zhuravliova told the AP.

No longer young enough to run to safety, the retired doctor told the outlet that she "just stayed inside my apartment and prayed that the bombs would not kill me" when Russia's invasion began.

Zhuravliova is among an estimated 10,000 Holocaust survivors who were living in Ukraine. ABC News reported on Tuesday that some of them have been evacuated to other countries by humanitarian groups.

Eida Gorvelva Credit: GIL COHEN-MAGEN/AFP via Getty Images

One of those survivors, 80-year-old Valeriy Zharkovska, tried in vain to leave his hometown of Kharkiv via train, only to faint amid the chaos and crush of others trying to do exactly the same.

Zharkovska, his daughter and his granddaughter have since been evacuated from the war-torn country — first transport to Kyiv, and eventually into Poland — with help from the nonprofit organization Safebow.

Speaking to ABC News, his daughter Inna said the situation has been "unbearable."

"I understand how difficult it is for him," Inna told ABC News. "It's his motherland, and everything he loves is connected with it."

The sentiment is one shared by other survivors, said Ruediger Mahlo, who works for the New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, another group working to evacuate the survivors.

"No one can imagine the nightmare survivors have lived through during the Holocaust," Mahlo told the AP. "Now they need to evacuate again — their security, all things familiar are again being stripped from them and they are forced to live with uncertainty and fear."

Not every survivor has escaped: 96-year-old Boris Romantschenko, who lived through four Nazi concentration camps, was killed earlier this month when Russians shelled his apartment building in the city of Kharkiv, according to the Buchenwald and Mittelbau-Dora Memorials Foundation.

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after their forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children.

"You don't know where to go, where to run, who you have to call. This is just panic," Liliya Marynchak, a 45-year-old teacher in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, told PEOPLE of the moment her city was bombed — one of numerous accounts of bombardment by the Russians.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."