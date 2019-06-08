Hillary Clinton Mourns Death of Her Brother Tony Rodham: ‘My Mind Is Flooded with Memories of Him’

Hillary Clinton revealed her brother, Tony Rodham, died Friday night, and the former Secretary of the State and First Lady wrote a heartfelt tribute in his honor.

“We lost my brother Tony last night. It’s hard to find words, my mind is flooded with memories of him today,” she wrote on Twitter.

“When he walked into a room he’d light it up with laughter. He was kind, generous, & a wonderful husband to Megan & father to Zach, Simon, & Fiona. We’ll miss him very much,” Clinton said of her sibling, who was born in 1954.

Clinton’s daughter Chelsea, who is expecting her third child, retweeted her mother’s tribute.

Rodham, who was Clinton’s youngest brother, worked as a consultant and businessman and helped his sister’s 2008 presidential campaign by raising funds in Pennsylvania when she was running against Barack Obama.

Rodham also worked for the Democratic National Convention as a constituency outreach coordinator back when his brother-in-law, Bill Clinton, was president in 1992.

He was previously married to Nicole Boxer, daughter of California Senator Barbara Boxer. The pair, who shared son Zach, divorced in 2001.

Rodham later remarried Megan Madden in 2005 and had two children, son Simon and daughter Fiona.

His cause of death is not immediately known.