The Clintons Look Young and Giddy in Throwback Photo Hillary Shares on Valentine's Day

The former presidential candidate and her husband, who were married in 1975, are captured in the pic she posted to Twitter to wish followers a "Happy Valentine's Day"

Hillary Clinton is beaming next to husband Bill Clinton in an old photo she shared on Twitter on Monday.

"Happy Valentine's Day!" the former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee wrote — adding double-heart emoji — to caption the throwback pic of the young couple, who've been married since Oct. 11, 1975. Former President Clinton had his own memory to share on social media, posting a photo of the two dancing from 1982.

Their love story, despite its famous challenges, stretches back to their days as Yale University law students in the early 1970s.

"In the spring of 1971, I met a girl," the former president said of crossing paths with Hillary Rodham more than five decades ago.

"The first time I saw her we were, appropriately enough, in a class on political and civil rights. She had thick blond hair, big glasses, wore no makeup, and she had a sense of strength and self- possession that I found magnetic," the former president said in his speech at the 2016 Democratic National Convention, where his wife received her historic nomination. "After the class I followed her out, intending to introduce myself. I got close enough to touch her back, but I couldn't do it. Somehow I knew this would not be just another tap on the shoulder, that I might be starting something I couldn't stop."

The former first lady told her version of when sparks flew in 2016: "I first saw him, I was walking through the student lounge and I heard this voice saying to a group of people, '… and not only that but we grow the biggest watermelons in the world.' And I said, 'Who is that?' And somebody said, 'That's Bill Clinton. He's from Arkansas; that's all he ever talks about.' "

When eyes met one day among the law library book stacks, she approached him.

"She walked the whole length of the library, came up to me and said, 'Look, if you're going to keep staring at me and now I'm staring back, we at least ought to know each other's name. I'm Hillary Rodham, who are you?' " he recalled in his 2016 speech. "I was so impressed and surprised that, whether you believe it or not, momentarily I was speechless."

Their first date was a stroll across campus that ended with their first kiss outside her dorm.

"We just started walking around, New Haven, Connecticut, and we spent hours together, we went to a museum, we went to dinner, we just went on and on," she said in 2016.

Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

"We've been walking and talking and laughing together ever since," the president said in his speech decades later. "We've done it in good times and bad, through joy and heartbreak."

After a sex scandal erupted (and not the first) over his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky and led to his impeachment, President Clinton wrote of his wife as a salve as they emerged from the deeply embarrassing episode that rocked their relationship and his administration.