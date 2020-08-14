Hillary Clinton Would ‘Certainly Consider’ Serving in Joe Biden's Administration

The former presidential nominee said she is “ready to help” her successor

From left: former Secretary of State and former Vice President Joe Biden

Hillary Clinton is “ready to help” presidential hopeful Joe Biden, should he win the November election.

Speaking at The 19th* Represents Virtual Summit on Thursday, the former secretary of state-turned-Democratic presidential nominee was asked whether she would serve in the former vice president’s potential administration, if he wins in November.

She didn't rule it out.

“I’m ready to help in any way I can because I think this will be a moment where every American — I don’t care what party you are, I don’t care what age, race, gender, I don’t care — every American should want to fix our country,” Clinton, 72, said. “So if you’re asked to serve, you should certainly consider that.”

Clinton, who ran for president in 2008 and 2016, also discussed Biden’s recent running mate pick — California Sen. Kamala Harris.

Harris, 55, is the first Black woman and first person of Indian descent on either major party's presidential ticket.

“I still hope, especially with Kamala on the ticket, that the coverage of women running for president or vice president will be less sexist, less sensationalist, less trivializing,” Clinton told The 19th*. “I told them that they would just have to be ready for that and be able to ride through it.”

“If you get more women running, then it’s like more men running,” she continued. “You know, men come in all sizes and shapes and colors and heights, you know the whole deal. And so you get more women — it accustoms people to thinking about women in that highest leadership position.”

Biden and Harris will face President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in the Nov. 3 election. Clinton said Thursday that if Trump loses she “has every reason to believe” he will not “go silently into the night” — raising a familiar anxiety she has voiced.

“He’s going to try to confuse us. He’s going to try to bring all kinds of lawsuits,” she said, urging people to make sure they are registered to vote and even take a picture of their ballots to keep a record of the vote, though that practice is not allowed in some states.