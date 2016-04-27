Bernie Sanders won 55 percent of the vote in the Rhode Island primary on Tuesday night

Hillary Clinton Wins Four of Tuesday's Five Primaries, Speaks About Uniting Democratic Party: 'There's Much More That Unites Us Than Divides Us'

Hillary Clinton won four of the states voting in Tuesday’s “Acela Primary,” while Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders won the remaining one state.

According to The New York Times, Clinton won 64 percent of the vote in Maryland, 60 percent in Delaware, 56 percent in Pennsylvania and 50 percent in Connecticut. Sanders pulled ahead in Rhode Island, where he won 55 percent of the vote.

2,383 delegates are needed for either Clinton or Sanders to clinch the Democratic nomination. Going into Tuesday’s primaries, the Associated Press reports, Clinton had secured 1,944 delegates, including superdelegates, while Sanders had earned total 1,192 delegates. A total of 384 pledged delegates were at stake in Tuesday’s primaries.

After her wins in Maryland, Delaware and Pennsylvania had been confirmed, Clinton took the stage at her Philadelphia headquarters and spoke of the necessity to unite the Democratic party, stopping only occasionally to chuckle as her words were drowned out by supporters chanting her name.

“We will unify our party to win this election … so we can build an America where we lift each other up instead of tearing each other down,” Clinton said. “There’s much more that unites us than divides us.”

Clinton also responded to Donald Trump‘s recent accusations that she has been playing the “woman card.”

“Well, if fighting for women’s healthcare and paid family leave and equal pay is playing the ‘woman’s card,’ then deal me in!” she triumphantly said.

Although Sanders showed no sign of giving up after Tuesday’s results, pundits have all but called the Democratic race in Clinton’s favor – especially after Sanders lost his native New York to the former Secretary of State last week.