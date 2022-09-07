Hillary Clinton Says She'll Never Run for President Again, but Trump Should Be 'Soundly Defeated' if He Does

She's said it before — and she's saying it again. Hillary Clinton will not run for president. Not in 2024. Not ever.

As part of her promo tour for her and daughter Chelsea Clinton's new Apple TV+ docuseries Gutsy, the former first lady, U.S. senator, secretary of state and the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee sat for an interview with CBS News anchor Norah O'Donnell, who raised the question: "Would you ever run for president again?"

"No, no," Clinton answered without hesitation. "But I'm going to do everything I can to make sure that we have a president that respects our democracy and the rule of law and upholds our institutions."

That means, in Clinton's mind, that Donald Trump should be "soundly defeated," she added when O'Donnell asked about the former president, who's indicated he's likely to launch a third bid for the White House.

"It should start in the Republican Party," Clinton continued. "Grow a backbone. Stand up to this guy. And heaven forbid if he gets the nomination, he needs to be defeated soundly and sent back to Mar-a-Lago."

Gotham/GC Images

Clinton praised the witnesses, including former Trump administration officials like Sarah Matthews and Cassidy Hutchinson, who testified publicly before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and the attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election that Joe Biden won.

"That goes to a point about being a gutsy woman," Clinton told O'Donnell. "The couple of young women who have come forward out of the Trump White House, they have been vilified. They had to have known that they were going to be criticized. But I give them enormous credit for speaking the truth and doing the right thing."

She also commended "gutsy" Congresswoman Liz Cheney, the Republican vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee, for her "great, historic service to the United States" and for paying a steep price for her efforts to hold Trump accountable for his role in unsuccessful plans to subvert a free and fair election four years after he defeated Clinton in the 2016 presidential race.

"One of the hallmarks of a real democracy is the peaceful transfer of power," Clinton said during her interview with O'Donnell. "Was I happy when I beat Donald Trump by nearly 3 million votes but lost the Electoral College? No, I was not happy. Did I ever for a nanosecond think, 'I'm gonna claim victory and try to get the Democrats to refuse to certify the election?' No."