The former president is responding well to a treatment of IV antibiotics and fluids for an infection, doctors said Thursday

Hillary Clinton Visits Husband Bill Clinton at Hospital as Others Wish Former President a 'Speedy Recovery'

Hillary Clinton has been by her husband's side while the former president is hospitalized to receive treatment for a non-COVID-related infection.

Photos and video of the former first lady show her exiting UCI Medical Center late Thursday. She is back at the hospital with her husband this morning, an aide tells PEOPLE.

Bill Clinton, 75, is being continuously monitored and has been given IV antibiotics and fluids at a medical center in Irvine, California, his physicians said Thursday, adding that he is responding well to their treatments.

Clinton, who is in California to conduct Clinton Foundation business, was diagnosed with a urological infection that morphed into a broader infection, a source told PEOPLE.

He's been under doctors' care at UCI Medical Center since Tuesday after he felt "fatigued" and headed to the hospital, according to the source.

"He's up and about, joking and charming the hospital staff," the source also said.

As news broke that the former president had been hospitalized, Meghan McCain said she is keeping Clinton, his wife and their daughter Chelsea Clinton in her thoughts.

"Wishing President @BillClinton a speedy recovery and all the best wishes. Also sending strength and support to @HillaryClinton and @ChelseaClinton during this time," the former View co-host said on Twitter.

Democratic Chair Jaime Harrison echoed her sentiments in a tweet of his own.

"Praying for a speedy recovery for President @BillClinton," he wrote.

Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee also said on Twitter that she is "Prayerfully wishing our President and my dear friend William Jefferson Clinton, a very speedy recovery."