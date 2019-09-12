Hillary Clinton Pays Visit to Art Exhibit About Her Emails, Jokes 'Someone Alert the House GOP'

Hillary Clinton attended an art exhibition in Venice, Italy, that featured printed copies of her controversy-causing emails.

The former presidential nominee used a private email server — rather than official State Department email accounts maintained on federal servers — during her time as secretary of state from 2009 to 2013. Clinton’s email scandal dominated the headlines during the 2016 election, as President Donald Trump made it a central campaign issue.

The politician, 71, shared a photo of the exhibition visit to Twitter on Thursday. “Found my emails at the Venice Biennale,” she captioned the snap, adding, “Someone alert the House GOP.”

Clinton visited “HILLARY: The Hillary Clinton Emails” on Tuesday, according to CNN. A description from co-organizer Zuecca Projects says the exhibition “makes public for the first time in printed format all the e-mails which, according to WikiLeaks, were sent from the domain clintonemail.com between 2009 and 2013.”

There are almost 60,000 printed pages of emails on display, according to Zuecca Projects. “The pile of papers is rather unimpressive, rebutting Trump’s efforts to make them monumental,” the description reads.

Found my emails at the Venice Biennale. Someone alert the House GOP. pic.twitter.com/eeXaKhy9Dz — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 12, 2019

On Wednesday, artist Kenneth Goldsmith shared more photos of Clinton visiting the exhibition.

“Hillary Clinton spent an hour yesterday reading her emails at my exhibition of all 62,000 pages of them in Venice,” Goldsmith tweeted. “She is pictured here at a replica of the Oval Office Resolute Desk, stacked with her emails.”

RELATED: Hillary Clinton Slams Trump’s ‘Debunked’ Claim That Google ‘Manipulated’ Election Votes

Francesco Urbano Ragazzi — the collective name for the two men working as the exhibit’s curators — told CNN that Clinton had a private tour of the exhibit and looked through her emails for “nearly an hour.”

“During the tour, the former US Secretary of State had the opportunity to confront to the 30,000 emails that were sent and received from her private email account while serving the government between 2009 and 2013 — and the same ones that cost her the 2016 presidential election,” the curators told the outlet in a statement. “Clinton proceeded to sit down at an exact replica of the Oval Office’s Resolute Desk and leaf through her emails for nearly an hour.”

Image zoom Hillary Clinton Brad Barket/Getty

RELATED: Ivanka Trump Claims ‘There Really Is No Equivalency’ Between Her & Hillary Clinton’s Emails

According to CNN, Clinton spoke about the art exhibition and her email controversy in an interview with Italian news outlet TGR Veneto on Tuesday.

“It was and is still one of the strangest, most absurd events in American political history,” she said, according to CNN. “And anyone can go in and look at them — there’s nothing there.”

“It’s an artistic way of making the same point that I made in the book I wrote, What Happened,” Clinton continued. “And that is, there was nothing wrong, there was nothing that should have been so controversial.”