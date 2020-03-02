Hillary Clinton to Make First Appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen will welcome a most unexpected guest later this week.

Hillary Clinton is set to stop by the Bravo clubhouse on March 5 for a special one-on-one episode, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

It’ll be the first time the former first lady, secretary of state and Democratic presidential nominee, 72, has ever appeared on the acclaimed series.

“I’m pouring my fanciest tequila for Secretary Clinton, and look forward to making this a totally unique experience for her, and us,” host Andy Cohen, 51, tells PEOPLE in a statement.

Clinton’s appearance comes a day before the premiere of Hillary, the intimate four-part Hulu documentary that examines the ups and downs in her life, from her early days growing up in the Chicago suburbs to her failed 2016 presidential run.

Later this year, the politician also plans to launch an as-yet-unnamed podcast. Co-produced by iHeartMedia, the program will feature Clinton sitting down with a variety of guests — including politicians, world leaders, celebrities, and authors. The podcast is expected to kick-off ahead of this summer’s Democratic National Convention and the 2020 presidential election in November.

Meanwhile, Cohen has welcomed many a star to WWHL for similar specials throughout the years, including Céline Dion, Cher, Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera and Pink.

Cohen’s talk show is driven mostly by viewer questions. Fans can submit inquiries for Clinton via the network’s social media channels.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen‘s Hillary Clinton sit-down airs March 5 (10:30 p.m ET) on Bravo.