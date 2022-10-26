01 of 10 Kidding Around Courtesy Hillary Clinton Hillary Rodham Clinton shared this elementary school-era picture with a caption lifted from her 2003 memoir, Living History, in which she described how she was dubbed a "tomboy" in her childhood and was her fifth-grade teacher's go-to when it came to wrangling her classmates.

02 of 10 High School Diaries Tim Boyle/Getty An 18-year-old Clinton in her high school yearbook photo in 1965 in Park Ridge, Illinois.

03 of 10 Those College Days Sygma/Corbis During her time as a student at Wellesley College in Massachusetts, from 1965 to 1969, Clinton majored in political science and served as president of the Wellesley Young Republicans — before changing political parties.

04 of 10 Study Group Sygma/Corbis Clinton and her peers meant serious business during a 1969 meeting at Wellesley College.

05 of 10 Full Attention Sygma/Corbis Wearing glasses and pigtails, the politically active student attended a 1969 rally during her college days.

06 of 10 Right on Path Charles Dixon/The Boston Globe via Getty Clinton (second row, left) participated in the 1968 commencement ceremony at Wellesley College as a junior.

07 of 10 Graduation Day John M. Hurley/The Boston Globe via Getty Having taken full advantage of her time at Wellesley College, the presidential candidate rang in her final year at the institution in 1969, before entering Yale Law School.

08 of 10 Seeing Stripes Hillary Clinton. Lee Balterman/The LIFE Picture Collection/Gett Post-graduation and law school, Clinton took on the 1970s with a successful law career.

09 of 10 Hats Off Courtesy Hillary Clinton Long before she was sporting pantsuits on the reg, Clinton was rocking all sorts of styles — including a wide-brimmed hat, high-waisted pants and a floppy wool coat.