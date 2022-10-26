From Elementary School Student to Post-Grad Pro: Hillary Clinton's Throwback Photos

A look back at the birthday girl's standout schoolyear pictures

By Grace Gavilanes
Updated on October 26, 2022 11:40 AM
01 of 10

Kidding Around

SHE CAN STAND UP TO ANYONE
Courtesy Hillary Clinton

Hillary Rodham Clinton shared this elementary school-era picture with a caption lifted from her 2003 memoir, Living History, in which she described how she was dubbed a "tomboy" in her childhood and was her fifth-grade teacher's go-to when it came to wrangling her classmates.

02 of 10

High School Diaries

Tim Boyle/Getty
Tim Boyle/Getty

An 18-year-old Clinton in her high school yearbook photo in 1965 in Park Ridge, Illinois.

03 of 10

Those College Days

Sygma/Corbis
Sygma/Corbis

During her time as a student at Wellesley College in Massachusetts, from 1965 to 1969, Clinton majored in political science and served as president of the Wellesley Young Republicans — before changing political parties.

04 of 10

Study Group

Sygma/Corbis
Sygma/Corbis

Clinton and her peers meant serious business during a 1969 meeting at Wellesley College.

05 of 10

Full Attention

Sygma/Corbis
Sygma/Corbis

Wearing glasses and pigtails, the politically active student attended a 1969 rally during her college days.

06 of 10

Right on Path

Charles Dixon/The Boston Globe via Getty
Charles Dixon/The Boston Globe via Getty

Clinton (second row, left) participated in the 1968 commencement ceremony at Wellesley College as a junior.

07 of 10

Graduation Day

John M. Hurley/The Boston Globe via Getty
John M. Hurley/The Boston Globe via Getty

Having taken full advantage of her time at Wellesley College, the presidential candidate rang in her final year at the institution in 1969, before entering Yale Law School.

08 of 10

Seeing Stripes

Lee Balterman/The LIFE Picture Collection/Gett
Hillary Clinton. Lee Balterman/The LIFE Picture Collection/Gett

Post-graduation and law school, Clinton took on the 1970s with a successful law career.

09 of 10

Hats Off

SHE WAS PRETTY CHIC
Courtesy Hillary Clinton

Long before she was sporting pantsuits on the reg, Clinton was rocking all sorts of styles — including a wide-brimmed hat, high-waisted pants and a floppy wool coat.

10 of 10

First Things First

SHE'S ALWAYS BEEN CAMERA-READY
Courtesy Hillary Clinton

Back in her first major public role – First Lady of Arkansas – Clinton was just as smiley as she was when taking a selfie with Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett.

