"If I were a betting person right now, I'd say Trump is going to run again," Clinton said on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist

Hillary Clinton Thinks Donald Trump Will Run For President Again: 'Could Be the End of Our Democracy'

While many have speculated about whether or not Donald Trump will actually launch another campaign for president, his former political rival believes he will — and says it could be catastrophic for American democracy.

In an interview that aired over the weekend on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist, Hillary Clinton said "If I were a betting person right now, I'd say Trump is going to run again."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He seems to be setting himself up to do that, and if he's not held accountable, he gets to do it again," the 74-year-old former secretary of state told Geist.

As for what another Trump run for office would mean for America, Clinton didn't mince words.

"I think that could be the end of our democracy," she said. "Not to be too pointed about it, but I want people to understand that this could be a make-or-break point. If he or someone of his ilk were once again to be elected president, especially if he had a Congress that would do his bidding, you will not recognize our country."

While Clinton is confident the 75-year-old Trump will attempt another run for the presidency, others are less sure.

John Kelly, who served as Trump's chief of staff from 2017 until 2019, said in a new report from The Atlantic, "Trump won't run."

Another member of Trump's cabinet, former National Security Advisor John Bolton, echoed Kelly's sentiment, telling Britain's ITV in November: "He knows deep inside, although he will never admit it, he did lose in 2020 and very much fears losing in 2024, because if he hates anything in the world, he hates being called a loser. He will talk about running incessantly until the very last moment because if he were ever to say he was not going to be a candidate, it would turn the spotlight off, and he doesn't like that either."

Since leaving office, Trump has left the door open to another run, telling the audience at the Conservative Political Action Conference that his "incredible journey" was "far from over."

While visiting first responders in New York on Sept. 11, he also indicated that he's made a decision and gave the impression that he'll run. "For me, it's an easy question … I know what I'm going to do," he said, adding, "I think you're going to be happy, let me put it that way. I think you're going to be very happy."

Clinton lost the Democratic presidential nomination in 2008 to Barack Obama and went on to become the party's nominee in 2016. She was ultimately defeated by Trump that year.

Speaking to Geist in the Sunday interview, Clinton said she has had moments of guilt since losing the election to Trump.

"I tried to warn people," she said. "I tried to make the case that this was really dangerous — the people he was allied with, what they were saying, what he might do. I do think but for Jim Comey and the stunt he pulled 10 days before the election, I would have won."

Comey, the former FBI director, wrote a letter just 11 days before the election, notifying Congress that the FBI was reopening its investigation into the private email server Clinton used as secretary of state. That investigation ultimately found no "deliberate mishandling" of classified information.

In her new MasterClass talk on the power of resilience, Clinton shared the speech she planned to give had she won the 2016 Presidential election.

"My fellow Americans, today you sent a message to the whole world: Our values endure. Our democracy stands strong. And our motto remains: e pluribus unum. Out of many, one" she said.

She continued elsewhere in the speech: "I've met little boys and girls who didn't understand why a woman has never been president before. Now they know, and the world knows, that in America, every boy and every girl can grow up to be whatever they dream — even president of the United States.