Hillary Clinton Tests Positive for COVID: 'I've Got Some Mild Cold Symptoms But Am Feeling Fine'

The politician is seemingly in good spirits despite the diagnosis and asked her Twitter followers for movie recommendations as she recovers

Hillary Clinton has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Well, I've tested positive for COVID. I've got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine," the politician, 74, wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. " I'm more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven't already!"

"Bill tested negative and is feeling fine. He's quarantining until our household is fully in the clear," she added in a follow-up tweet.

"Movie recommendations appreciated!

Hilary is the latest in American politics to test positive for the virus, which has been ravaging the country – and the world – for the past two years.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki revealed earlier on Tuesday that she had also tested positive for COVID after meeting with President Joe Biden ahead of their trip to Europe.

"Today, in preparation for travel to Europe, I took a PCR test this morning. That test came back positive, which means I will be adhering to CDC guidance and no longer be traveling on the President's trip to Europe," Psaki, 43, said in a statement released on Tuesday.

Biden, 79, tested negative with a PCR test on Tuesday, she added, after meeting with Psaki earlier this week.

"I had two socially-distanced meetings with the President yesterday, and the President is not considered a close contact as defined by CDC guidance," she said. "I am sharing the news of my positive test today out of an abundance of transparency."

Breakthrough cases of COVID — infections that occur in people who have been fully vaccinated against the virus — are possible and expected, as the vaccines are not 100 percent effective.

Still, vaccinated people who test positive will likely be asymptomatic or experience a far milder illness than if they were not vaccinated. The majority of deaths from COVID — around 98 to 99 percent — are in unvaccinated people.