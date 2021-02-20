Cruz’s vacation has been widely criticized as winter storms plague his constituents in Texas

Hillary Clinton Takes Swipe at Ted Cruz for Leaving Dog in Texas House amid Snowstorm During Cancún Trip

Cruz, 50, went south of the border on Wednesday while millions of his state's residents are suffering without electricity, heat, clear water and food because of winter storm Uri.

On Thursday, an Intelligencer reporter went to Cruz's Houston neighborhood to verify that his street had lost power.

Upon the reporter's discovery was the family's small white poodle, named Snowflake, which had been left at the residence, which Heidi Cruz, the senator's wife, had told friends was "FREEZING" earlier this week in texts obtained by The New York Times.

"Don't vote for anyone you wouldn't trust with your dog," Clinton, 73, wrote of Cruz, who is up for reelection in 2024, in a tweet Friday.

Cruz's family dog, Snowflake, was reportedly being taken care of by a security guard stationed at the Texas senator's home.

"When asked who was taking care of the dog, the guard volunteered that he was," the Intelligencer reporter wrote. "Reassured of the dog's well-being, I returned to my car."

A neighbor also told the reporter that the street's power had resumed on Wednesday night, while the senator and his family were in Mexico.

"Whether the decision to go was tone-deaf — look, it was obviously a mistake," Cruz has said of his decision to go to Mexico, as captured in video by the Recount, once he arrived home to find protesters outside his house. "In hindsight, I wouldn't've done it."