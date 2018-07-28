Hillary Clinton Got a Standing Ovation While Supporting Bette Midler in Hello, Dolly! Return

Hello, Broadway!

Treating herself to a night out at the theater on Thursday, Hillary Clinton attended a performance of the musical Hello, Dolly!, which is currently starring Bette Midler. The 72-year-old star, who won a Tony last year for her role as the show’s titular character, is reprising her performance through Aug. 25.

Following the performance, both women took turns sharing sweet messages praising each other on social media.

“Such a pleasure seeing @BetteMidler back where she belongs!” Clinton, 70, wrote alongside an image of the pair backstage after Midler planted a kiss on her cheek.

“Huge thanks to the cast and crew of @HelloDollyBway for a joyful night,” she continued, adding, “I’ll never wash this cheek again!”

Hillary Clinton and Bette Midler with the cast of Hello, Dolly! Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Midler shared that for all of Clinton’s enthusiasm about the production, the entire crowd was just as happy to see her that evening.

“#HILLARYCLINTON CAME TO #HELLODOLLY TONIGHT!!” Midler enthusiastically proclaimed on Twitter.

“What a thrill! The crowd stood, clapped and chanted her name until the lights went down,” she wrote, adding, “It made us all unbelievably happy to see her.”

She also shared on Instagram that “it was a night for the ages.”

“Thank you, HRC for your kind words about the show, and your wisdom, in telling us: ‘VOTE!’ ” she continued.

“TELL YOUR FRIENDS TO TELL THEIR FRIENDS TO TELL THEIR FAMILIES AND FRIENDS IN EVERY STATE TO REGISTER, AND MAKE SURE THEY HAVE NOT BEEN PURGED FROM THE ROLLS BEFORE THEY GET THERE TO CAST THEIR BALLOT!!” Midler emphatically added.

The politically outspoken star has previously criticized President Donald Trump, who defeated Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

After Trump claimed he would have rushed into the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, even if he wasn’t armed, Midler called out Trump’s avoidance of serving in the Vietnam War.

Trump said today that he’d have run into that school even if he wasn't armed. Really? With his bone spurs? A fart in his general direction. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 26, 2018

“Trump said today that he’d have run into that school even if he wasn’t armed. Really? With his bone spurs?” the actress tweeted at the time. “A fart in his general direction.”