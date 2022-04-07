Hillary Clinton Says Grandkids, 'Forest Bathing' and Historical Fiction Keep Her Spirits Up

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The former presidential candidate and secretary of state chatted with Kate McKinnon about recovering from COVID-19 and how she holds on to hope despite disappointment

Hillary Clinton has bounced right back after coming down with a "really mild case" of COVID-19, she said in an episode of her podcast this week.

"I'd been dodging it for two years," Clinton, 74, told Kate McKinnon, her guest for the season finale of You and Me Both with Hillary Clinton, which debuted Wednesday. "I was so tired. That was like the only thing that I experienced."

The pair, who famously appeared together on Saturday Night Live in 2015, discussed various topics during their upbeat chat, including McKinnon's rendition of "Hallelujah" after the 2016 presidential election, which saw Clinton defeated by Donald Trump.

"I didn't know whether I'd ever get a chance to thank you," Clinton told McKinnon, who made her first podcast appearance with Clinton, "but that was an incredible performance and it was so meaningful to me."

McKinnon said Clinton's loss to Trump was "the biggest heartbreak of my life other than when my father died when I was a teenager."

Later in the episode, Clinton and McKinnon fielded listener questions and revealed a number of ways that the former secretary of state and New York senator cultivates optimism and holds on to hope through personal disappointment — like she experienced in 2016 — and what a caller referred to as "one trauma after another" during the past six years.

"I know that that's a really common feeling," Clinton said, "I feel it myself, so I really relate to your question."

Clinton suggested spending time outdoors, which has become something of a trademark hobby. "I try to go to a place like a park, a preserve, some woods — anything to kind of break my routine and try to walk for an hour. I highly recommend it," she said. "There's a concept in Japanese called 'forest bathing' which I love … where you are just immersed in nature. So hiking, walking, biking, anything that gets you outdoors, I'm a huge supporter of that."

In addition to keeping company with Mother Nature, Clinton said she likes to spend time with "people that are positive and have positive energy because there's so much that drags you down these days."

She said that includes old friends, new friends and her grandchildren, Charlotte, 7, and Charlotte's two brothers, 5-year-old Aidan and Jasper, 2 ½.

"They are constantly just little engines of positivity," Clinton said of daughter Chelsea's kids.

"I also try to read and watch things that make me laugh and make me smile, make me think but don't depress me because I'm not tuning in to all of the meanness and the anger," Clinton continued. "I read about it, which I can handle better than watching it, and I use my social media to speak out against it."

Clinton said she was "angry beyond words" about Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine and earlier in the episode called Florida's so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill — which restricts discussion of LGBTQ topics in some classrooms — "profoundly outraging and deeply sad."

"I'm trying to be helpful there but I'm going to let it totally consume me," she said, referring to the crisis in Ukraine. "That's how I try to deal with a lot of the stuff that we're all living with."

As for finding joy in reading, which she said she did a lot of during her week-long, COVID-induced downtime, Clinton offered some suggestions based her recent book selections.

"I caught up on some of my favorite historic fiction," she said.

Clinton recommended Donna Leon's Commissario Brunetti series, which she called "great mysteries set in Venice," as well as the "very good" run of Inspector Ian Rutledge Mysteries stories by Charles Todd, which are set in the 1920s after World War I.

"I've recently discovered the historical novels by Sharon K. Penman. I'm reading her series about King Henry and Eleanor of Aquitaine," she continued, adding with some drama in her voice that the series on the Plantagenet royals of England's Middle Ages is "very interesting" and "not only well done but really engrossing."