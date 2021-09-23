Hillary Clinton 'Delighted' to Receive Honorary Degree from Oxford

The former secretary of state received her degree Wednesday from the university where her husband, former President Bill Clinton, attended as a Rhodes Scholar

Hillary Clinton this week celebrated a new, honorary degree from the University of Oxford, a school her husband, Bill Clinton, attended years ago.

Considered the oldest university in the English-speaking world, Oxford welcomed Secretary Clinton, 73, to its campus in England on Wednesday as one of six recipients of honorary degrees.

"I am delighted to have been an honorand today among a group of very distinguished women," she said in a YouTube video posted by the university. "I'm very humbled to be in their company and very delighted to have this honorary degree. Being in the midst of a community that values evidence and facts and experience, it was a thrilling day."

President Clinton, 75, attended Oxford's University College as a Rhodes Scholar starting in 1968 after he graduated from Georgetown University. He later attended Yale Law School where he met a young Hillary Rodham.

The former first lady and Democratic presidential candidate posted photos on Twitter of Wednesday's ceremony at Oxford's Sheldonian Theatre.

"Thrilled to receive an honorary Doctorate of Civil Law on a beautiful day at @UniofOxford," she wrote, adding an emoji of the mortarboard cap graduates wear.

She has other academic titles in the offing: On Friday, she will be inaugurated as the chancellor of Queen's University, according to the BBC.

The other Oxford honorary degree recipients were Princeton Professor of History Linda Colley; Master of Trinity College, the Professor Dame Sally Davies; Professor Anna Deavere Smith of New York University Tisch School of the Arts; Baroness Ruth Lister, the Loughborough University emeritus professor of social policy; and writer Jeanette Winterson, a professor of new writing at the University of Manchester.

Hilary Clinton Secretary Hillary Clinton | Credit: Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images

"I am delighted that these six extraordinary women have joined us for this year's Encaenia ceremony," Oxford's Vice Chancellor and Chair of the Committee on Honorary Degrees Professor Louise Richardson said in a statement. "Their work covers the breadth of human endeavor from the arts and sciences to the world of politics and policy. They have helped to improve the lives of others, they have helped us to see the world more clearly, and they have helped us to imagine a better world.