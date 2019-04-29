Hillary Clinton Reads Trump's 'I'm F-----' Quote from Mueller Report — Could an Audiobook Be Next?

Hillary Clinton‘s dramatic reading of Trump’s “I’m f—–” quote could possibly be the best part of Robert Mueller’s report.

The former Secretary of State and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, joined Comedy Central’s Jordan Klepper to review some GoFundMe initiatives, including one that is raising money for Clinton, 71, to do an audiobook of the redacted version of the investigation into President Donald Trump and Russia.

“It’s simple, I’m raising money to hire Hillary Clinton to record an audiobook of the Mueller report,” Klepper reads the crowdfunding page’s description.

Then Klepper brings out his copy of the Mueller report as the former Democratic presidential nominee volunteers to read excerpts aloud. “Alright, let me start it. I’ll be happy to — sure,” she says.

While Clinton reads pages of the Mueller report, Klepper encourages her to read the excerpts “like you mean it” and to “imagine, like, you have a history with this.”

And that’s when she gets to the best part.

“The President slumped back in his chair and said ‘Oh my god, this is terrible. This is the end of my presidency. I’m f—–,’ ” Clinton reads with a deep voice to imitate Trump.

Even the 43rd president was impressed by his wife’s reading as he shakes his head in approval. “I’d listen to that audiobook,” Klepper said, before the former first lady agrees with a smile: “Yeah, okay.”

According to the report, Trump said “I’m f—–” when he was informed of Mueller’s appointment in May 2017 to lead the special counsel by now-former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The full excerpt that Clinton did not read includes Trump’s further reaction.

“The President became angry and lambasted the attorney general for his decision to recuse from the investigation, stating, ‘How could you let this happen, Jeff?’ ” the report states, adding, “Sessions recalled that the President said to him, ‘you were supposed to protect me,’ or words to that effect.”

Trump correctly believed that Mueller’s investigation would take years, according to the report. He said, “I won’t be able to do anything. This is the worst thing that ever happened to me.”

The video of Clinton’s dramatic reading comes more than a week after the Mueller report was released earlier this month.

In 448 pages, the special counsel laid out in detail the work that led him to a complicated truth.

No, “the investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

However, the report documents “numerous links between the Russian government and the Trump Campaign” and describes their passively symbiotic relationship ahead of the 2016 presidential election in stark terms.

“[T]he investigation established that the Russian government perceived it would benefit from a Trump presidency and worked to secure that outcome, and that the Campaign expected it would benefit electorally from information stolen and released through Russian efforts,” the report states, in part.

Also in the report, Trump told Mueller that he was joking when he asked Russia to hack Clinton during a July 2016 press conference.

“I made the statement … in jest and sarcastically, as was apparent to any objective observer,” Trump said, according to the report, obtained by TIME. “I do not recall being told during the campaign of any efforts by Russia to infiltrate or hack the computer systems or email accounts of Hillary Clinton or her campaign prior to them becoming the subject of media reporting and I have no recollection of any particular conversation in that regard.”

Footage and audio from the July 2016 press conference showed Trump saying: “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing. I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press.”