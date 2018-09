StillWithHer: Hillary Clinton Photog Dedicates New Book to 'Students Who March, Women Who Run'

In an essay for the book, former figure skater and State Department senior adviser Michelle Kwan recalls her weight and makeup being criticized when she was on the ice: “I bit my lip rather than say what I was thinking: ‘But did you see my jump?’ ” When she later saw Clinton (reminded by adviser Jake Sullivan, right, to smile before a debate) “faulted for everything from her laugh to her haircut,” Kwan writes, “…that old voice in my head would stammer, ‘But did you see her jump?’ …Did you happen to notice any fraction of all she accomplished in her 30 years of public service?”