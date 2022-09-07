Hillary Clinton Says She Once Accidentally Left Daughter Chelsea at the Kremlin: 'Pretty Traumatic'

Hillary Clinton recounted her family's "craziest family vacation story," when she and husband Bill Clinton mistakenly left Chelsea behind at the Kremlin

Published on September 7, 2022 10:27 AM

As far as crazy family-vacation stories go, Hillary Clinton may have many people beat.

On Tuesday, Hillary, 74, and Chelsea Clinton appeared on The Tonight Show for a mother-daughter question challenge.

Host Jimmy Fallon asked the former secretary of state and former first daughter, 42, questions one at a time while the other wore noise-cancelling headphones to determine whether they'd each share the same answer.

After a revelation that "Moon River," from the 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany's, may be the only song Hillary knows how to sing, Chelsea donned noise-cancelling headphones and tuned out as Fallon, 47, asked Hillary for the Clinton family's "craziest family vacation memory."

"We had a lot of crazy times. ... I hope she doesn't remember this because it was pretty traumatic," Hillary told Fallon. "We took [Chelsea] to Russia when we went on a state visit when Bill [Clinton] was president, and there's the formal goodbye, so Bill and I were ushered into the Beast, the big limousine, to head to the airport, not knowing we had left her behind."

Chelsea Clinton, Hillary Clinton, and host Jimmy Fallon during the Mother / Daughter Challenge an interview on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON
Chelsea Clinton, Hillary Clinton and Jimmy Fallon. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Hillary's recollection prompted surprised gasps and laughter from the audience — and Fallon, who leaned away from his desk and yelled, "Wow!"

"I mean, can you imagine — leaving my only child in the Kremlin?" Hillary told The Tonight Show's audience. "Especially with everything that has happened?"

"That was a long answer," Chelsea said as Fallon instructed her to take the headphones off and answer the question for herself.

"Gosh, now I wish we had been chased by a bear or something," Chelsea said, prompting Fallon to simply reply, "Close … "

After Chelsea appeared to prod the audience's collective tone — she noted that the group appeared to share "a lot of shock" after hearing Hillary's story — the former first daughter correctly guessed the answer, revealing she does remember being temporarily left behind.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1703 -- Pictured: (l-r) Chelsea Clinton and Hillary Clinton during an interview on Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Chelsea and Hillary Clinton. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

On Tuesday, Hillary also took to Twitter to refute resurfaced allegations about her email correspondence while she served as secretary of state in the Obama administration from 2009 to 2013.

"I can't believe we're still talking about this, but my emails … " she tweeted. "As Trump's problems continue to mount, the right is trying to make this about me again. There's even a 'Clinton Standard.' The fact is that I had zero emails that were classified."

In another tweet, the longtime politician said, "I'm more tired of talking about this than anyone, but here we are" — then directed her followers, or those who questioned her record, to read a story published Saturday in The National Memo which featured the headline "How Many of 'Her Emails' Were Classified? Actually, Zero."

A lengthy FBI investigation ultimately determined that Hillary's email server did not contain any classified information.

