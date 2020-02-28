Hillary Clinton Is Launching a Podcast Later This Year Ahead of the 2020 Presidential Election

Hillary Clinton is getting into the podcast business.

This spring, Clinton plans to launch an as-yet-unnamed podcast, PEOPLE can confirm.

On the new program, the former Democratic presidential nominee and secretary of state, 72, will sit down with a variety of guests, which could include politicians and world leaders as well as celebrities and authors, per a Clinton source. The guest list will be in keeping with Clinton’s The Book of Gutsy Women, which she released last year with daughter Chelsea.

Although the podcast, which will be co-produced by IHeartMedia, won’t launch until later this year — ahead of the 2020 presidential election in November and this summer’s Democratic National Convention — Clinton has already begun working on the new project, news of which was first reported by Politico.

In a nod to two hosts whose shows she appeared on in 2019, Clinton’s podcast will also take inspiration from hosts Conan O’Brien and Howard Stern.

“She wants to try to have a wider-ranging conversation that will be lasting, so you can listen to it in a year or you can listen to it tomorrow and it will be interesting,” a person close to Clinton told Politico. “And then of course she’ll do some ranting and raving about news of the day.”

The podcast will also follow along the same lines as some of her recent interviews and projects, in which Clinton hasn’t been shy about holding back her political opinions.

In a recent cover story for The Hollywood Reporter about the four-part Hulu documentary Hillary, Clinton stood by her scathing assessment of presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders, who also ran against her in 2016, and during a sit-down with political strategist David Plouffe for his Campaign HQ podcast she suggested Rep. Tulsi Gabbard was a “Russian asset.”

When asked how Clinton was preparing to create a compelling show, a source close to Clinton told Politico she was doing her homework.

Said the source: “She’s been listening to a lot of podcasts.”