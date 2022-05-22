"Congratulations to these two," Hillary Clinton wrote on Instagram after Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson bid farewell to Saturday Night Live

Hillary Clinton 'Can't Wait' to See What Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson Do After SNL Departures

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 01: Kate McKinnon attends Peacock's "Joe vs Carole" Photo Call at 30 Rockefeller Plaza on March 01, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 04: Hillary Clinton attends the "Hillary" New York Premiere at Directors Guild of America Theater on March 04, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 05: Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence" at Metrograph on March 05, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Hillary Clinton is celebrating the end of an era for Saturday Night Live.

The former U.S. secretary of state, 74, paid tribute Sunday to Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson after they performed their final episode this weekend, sharing throwback photos of herself with the two of them.

"Congratulations to these two on incredible runs on SNL. Can't wait to see all you do next," she wrote in the caption. In one photo, McKinnon, 38, was in costume as Clinton during the 2016 presidential election.

They appeared in their final episode Saturday, during which McKinnon gave a heartfelt farewell with one last "Close Encounter" sketch during the cold open. Davidson said his goodbyes with an appearance on Weekend Update.

Clinton previously told PEOPLE that McKinnon's impersonation of her even had her second-guessing herself on occasion. "Her really dramatic impersonation of me does make me think, 'Oh my gosh, did I roll my eyes? Lift my eyebrows?'" she said in Nov. 2016.

"My laugh, which has been noted since I was a little girl — 'hearty' is the way it's often described — I see the exaggerated version of it and I do sometimes think, 'Well, maybe I should just sort of back off from that,'" Clinton added. "But then I forget and go on and just be what I've always been."

Davidson paid tribute to Clinton with a tattoo of the former first lady on his arm, showing off a photo of the ink on Instagram in 2017. "Wanted to get @hillaryclinton a Christmas gift so I got a tattoo of my hero. Thanks for being such a badass and one of the strongest people in the universe," he captioned the photo.