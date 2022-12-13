Hillary and Chelsea Clinton Join Comedian Amber Ruffin For 'Car Ride of a Lifetime' on 'Carpool Karaoke'

While Hillary Clinton jokes that her singing is little more than "enthusiastically shouting along," she still says she had "a lot of fun" in the latest episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series, alongside daughter Chelsea Clinton and comedian Amber Ruffin.

Ruffin, the host of The Amber Ruffin Show, shared a clip of the trio in the new episode, now streaming on Apple TV+, calling it "the car ride of a lifetime."

The former secretary of state and first lady, 75, re-shared the clip to her own Twitter timeline, joking: "Would we call that 'singing,' or more like 'enthusiastically shouting along'? Either way, it was a lot of fun."

The Clintons joined Ruffin, 43, both to sing and to play the game, "This or That," in which each had to choose their favorite from two items — pizza and burgers, for instance, or hot and cold weather. Ruffin, meanwhile, critiqued the duo's selections, joking that cold weather was "a wrong answer," and that the former first lady's choice of pizza was also incorrect.

Elsewhere in the episode, former Sec. Clinton joked that she hadn't driven a car since 1996, leading Chelsea to take the wheel.

After engaging in some warm-up vocal exercises, the trio then began singing along to a selection of music performed by gutsy women, including Katy Perry's "Roar," which the former first lady called "a great song in a large arena."

"People just got so excited when that song came on and I came out from behind a curtain — people were roaring," Hillary said.

"And it's so fun to sing," Chelsea added.

The former First Daughter, 42, and her mother have been teaming up a lot in recent years, releasing a picture book called Grandma's Garden in 2021. The book was inspired by the former first lady's late own mother, Dorothy Rodham, who loved to read and garden with them both.

This year, the duo released the docuseries Gutsy — available on Apple TV+ — which puts a new spin on the Clintons' best-selling book, The Book of Gutsy Women, bringing intimate conversations with groundbreaking women to the small screen.

Several ground-breaking women join the mother-daughter duo in the show, telling their own stories of having guts, including Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Gloria Steinem and Dr. Jane Goodall.

The three spoke about the concept of being gutsy in their Carpool Karaoke appearance, with Chelsea saying, "it's gutsy to be a woman ... as a performer, as a creator," and Hillary opening up about how she sang to her daughter when she was a little girl.

"We lived in an old house in Little Rock and before I'd put her to bed, I would sit in the rocking chair, I'd rock her and we'd look out the little window. And oftentimes, we could see the moon. So I started singing her, 'Moon River,' " the former first lady remembered.

When Chelsea learned to talk, though, Mrs. Clinton said the little girl voiced her displeasure at the nightly ritual.

"She put her little finger on my mouth and she said, 'no sing, Mommy, no sing,' " she said with a laugh. "It was crushing."