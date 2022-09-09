Hillary Clinton Says She's Never Watched a TV or Film Adaptation About Her Family: 'I've Lived It'

"There's no reason to watch it," Hillary Clinton said Thursday on Watch What Happens Live of not seeing any TV or film adaptations about her family

By
Published on September 9, 2022 09:51 AM

Hillary Clinton is not pleading the fifth.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live with daughter Chelsea on Thursday, the former secretary of state, 74, participated in Andy Cohen's segment titled Plead the Fifth — where guests can choose to not answer one of the three questions asked — and she didn't hold back.

In one of the questions, the host, 54, asked if she's ever seen any TV show or movie based on her family's life, including 1998's Primary Colors and FX's Impeachment: American Crime Story.

"I have not watched any of them," the former first lady said, adding with a laugh, "I've lived it. There's no reason to watch it."

Hillary was also asked which senator is the most blowhard, to which she initially answered that there's "too many to count." After some thought, she said Texas Sen. Ted Cruz "is the eternal blowhard."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

hillary clinton, chelsea clinton
Hillary and Chelsea Clinton.

Cohen also asked the politician about the "biggest gaffe" she's ever made in her career. And although she couldn't name a specific one, Hillary said, "When you've been in the public eye for as long as I have, you misspeak, you're tired, you say something that turns out to be a little bit off, so I just can't think of one that pops up."

Luckily, Chelsea, 42, quickly jumped in. "There was the time when you were campaigning in Buffalo in 2000 for the Senate and she was asked to dance the Polish polka on stage," she recalled, saying that her mother, anticipating "a gaffe," quickly swerved on the offer.

"To avoid making a gaffe, she turned to me and said, 'My daughter would love to do that,' " Chelsea said as the trio and audience all laughed.

Also in the interview, Hillary received questions from fans, and one asked if saying "I told you so" ever crosses her mind given former President Donald Trump's divisive administration. "It does cross my mind, honestly," she admitted, "but it doesn't provide any kind of solace to me."

"I'm so distressed [about] everything that happened during the time that he was [in office] and then his refusal to accept the election and inciting violence, it's heartbreaking," Hillary added. "I don't care what political party you are, I hope people will just say, 'No, enough. We're not gonna let that kind of divisiveness and disruption exist in our country any longer.' "

"It's so important to stop it," she said.

hillary clinton, chelsea clinton
Hillary Clinton.

Recently, as part of her promo tour for her and Chelsea's new Apple TV+ docuseries Gutsy, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee sat for an interview with CBS News anchor Norah O'Donnell, who raised the question, "Would you ever run for president again?"

"No, no," Hillary answered without hesitation. "But I'm going to do everything I can to make sure that we have a president that respects our democracy and the rule of law and upholds our institutions."

That means, in her mind, that Trump, 76, should be "soundly defeated," Hillary added when O'Donnell, 48, asked about the former president, who has indicated he's likely to launch a third bid for the White House in 2024.

"It should start in the Republican party," Hillary continued. "Grow a backbone. Stand up to this guy."

She added, "And heaven forbid if he gets the nomination, he needs to be defeated soundly and sent back to Mar-a-Lago."

Hillary Rodham Clinton speaks at the "Hillary" press conference during the 70th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Grand Hyatt Hotel on February 25, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images); Donald Trump prepares to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC held at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. CPAC began in 1974, and is a conference that brings together and hosts conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders in discussing current events and future political agendas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Hillary Clinton; Donald Trump. Andreas Rentz/Getty; Brandon Bell/Getty

Hillary then praised the witnesses, including former Trump administration officials like Sarah Matthews and Cassidy Hutchinson, who testified publicly before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and the attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election that Joe Biden won.

"That goes to a point about being a gutsy woman," she told O'Donnell. "The couple of young women who have come forward out of the Trump White House, they have been vilified. They had to have known that they were going to be criticized. But I give them enormous credit for speaking the truth and doing the right thing."

She also commended "gutsy" Congresswoman Liz Cheney, the Republican vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee, for her "great, historic service to the United States" and for paying a steep price for her efforts to hold Trump accountable for his role in unsuccessful plans to subvert a free and fair election four years after he defeated Hillary in the 2016 presidential race.

"One of the hallmarks of a real democracy is the peaceful transfer of power," she said during her interview with O'Donnell. "Was I happy when I beat Donald Trump by nearly 3 million votes but lost the Electoral College? No, I was not happy. Did I ever for a nanosecond think, 'I'm gonna claim victory and try to get the Democrats to refuse to certify the election?' No."

Gutsy is now available on Apple TV+.

Related Articles
hillary clinton
Hillary Clinton Says She'll Never Run for President Again, but Trump Should Be 'Soundly Defeated' if He Does
79th Venice International Film Festival
Hillary Clinton Makes a Rare Red Carpet Appearance — in Flats! — at Venice Film Festival
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton joins SiriusXM for a town hall event hosted by Zerlina Maxwell
Hillary Clinton Says She Started Wearing Pantsuits After 'Suggestive' Photos Came Out in Brazil
Former US President Donald Trump during a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, US, on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Trump used a Pennsylvania rally to vent his anger at an FBI search of his Florida home and President Joe Bidens attack on political extremism, staking his claim as his successors election rival in 2024.
In Rally for Republican Candidates, Trump Rails Against 2020 Election, Hillary Clinton and Mar-a-Lago Search
US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
The Cases Against Trump: What to Know About the Various Investigations Surrounding the 45th U.S. President
Hillary Rodham Clinton speaks at the "Hillary" press conference during the 70th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Grand Hyatt Hotel on February 25, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images); Donald Trump prepares to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC held at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. CPAC began in 1974, and is a conference that brings together and hosts conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders in discussing current events and future political agendas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Hillary Clinton's New 'Gutsy' Series Has an Episode on Hate. We Asked: Does She 'Hate' Donald Trump?
Hillary and Chelsea Clinton Gutsy credit Heidi Gutman/Apple
See Hillary Clinton Lose a Legal Knowledge Quiz to Kim Kardashian: 'It Was Heartbreaking'
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell goes on and off the floor during an all night session to consider the Republican healthcare bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC Thursday July 27, 2017.
Mitch McConnell Says U.S. Has 'Very Little Election Fraud,' Adds He's Not Worried About American Democracy
Chelsea Clinton, Ye
Chelsea Clinton Says She Deleted Kanye West's Music from Her Workout Playlist: 'I've Had to Let Go'
Mark Finchem; John Gibbs,; Eric Schmitt
2020 Election Deniers Win Key Republican Primaries in Arizona, Michigan and Missouri
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at a primary Election Day gathering at Mead Ranch in Jackson, Wyo. Cheney lost to challenger Harriet Hageman in the primary.
Will Liz Cheney Run for President? Wyoming Republican Says She's 'Thinking About It' After Primary Loss
U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) joins fellow Republican lawmakers and anti-abortion activists for a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol March 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. Describing legal abortion as 'infanticide,' Republican lawmakers have been blocked 17 times by Democrats in the House from introducing the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which would require doctors to use all means available to save the life of a child born alive after an attempted abortion. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images); Republican Conference Chairman Rep Liz Cheney walks up to the podium for a press conference at the US Capitol on December 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. House Republican leaders criticized their Democratic colleagues handling of the impeachment proceedings of President Donald Trump. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images); Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., participates in the news conference on the Invest to Protect Act outside the Capitol on Thursday, May 12, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Here's What's Happening with the 10 House Republicans Who Voted for Trump's Second Impeachment
Republican congressional candidate Harriet Hageman meets attendees at a rally at the Teton County Fair & Rodeo Grounds on June 14, 2022 in Jackson, Wyoming.
What to Know About Harriet Hageman, Who Defeated Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming's GOP Primary Tuesday
Rep. Liz Cheney
Rep. Liz Cheney Defeated by Trump-Backed Candidate Harriet Hageman in Wyoming Republican Primary
Rumored 2024 presidential candidates
Who Will Run for President in 2024? Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
Independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin and his running mate Mindy Finn watch results come in during a election night watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, in Salt Lake City. Donald Trump's brashness and antics have created widespread backlash among Utah's mostly Mormon electorate, pushing a normally solid Republican state into the tossup category. Trump may still win Utah, where Republicans outnumber Democrats 4-to-1 among 1.4 million active voters, but polls show independent candidate McMullin is threatening to siphon conservative support.
Utah Senate Candidate Evan McMullin Is Trying to Change National Politics. Polls Suggest It's Working