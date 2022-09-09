Hillary Clinton Says She's Never Watched a TV or Film Adaptation About Her Family: 'I've Lived It'

Hillary Clinton is not pleading the fifth.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live with daughter Chelsea on Thursday, the former secretary of state, 74, participated in Andy Cohen's segment titled Plead the Fifth — where guests can choose to not answer one of the three questions asked — and she didn't hold back.

In one of the questions, the host, 54, asked if she's ever seen any TV show or movie based on her family's life, including 1998's Primary Colors and FX's Impeachment: American Crime Story.

"I have not watched any of them," the former first lady said, adding with a laugh, "I've lived it. There's no reason to watch it."

Hillary was also asked which senator is the most blowhard, to which she initially answered that there's "too many to count." After some thought, she said Texas Sen. Ted Cruz "is the eternal blowhard."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton.

Cohen also asked the politician about the "biggest gaffe" she's ever made in her career. And although she couldn't name a specific one, Hillary said, "When you've been in the public eye for as long as I have, you misspeak, you're tired, you say something that turns out to be a little bit off, so I just can't think of one that pops up."

Luckily, Chelsea, 42, quickly jumped in. "There was the time when you were campaigning in Buffalo in 2000 for the Senate and she was asked to dance the Polish polka on stage," she recalled, saying that her mother, anticipating "a gaffe," quickly swerved on the offer.

"To avoid making a gaffe, she turned to me and said, 'My daughter would love to do that,' " Chelsea said as the trio and audience all laughed.

Also in the interview, Hillary received questions from fans, and one asked if saying "I told you so" ever crosses her mind given former President Donald Trump's divisive administration. "It does cross my mind, honestly," she admitted, "but it doesn't provide any kind of solace to me."

"I'm so distressed [about] everything that happened during the time that he was [in office] and then his refusal to accept the election and inciting violence, it's heartbreaking," Hillary added. "I don't care what political party you are, I hope people will just say, 'No, enough. We're not gonna let that kind of divisiveness and disruption exist in our country any longer.' "

"It's so important to stop it," she said.

Hillary Clinton.

Recently, as part of her promo tour for her and Chelsea's new Apple TV+ docuseries Gutsy, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee sat for an interview with CBS News anchor Norah O'Donnell, who raised the question, "Would you ever run for president again?"

"No, no," Hillary answered without hesitation. "But I'm going to do everything I can to make sure that we have a president that respects our democracy and the rule of law and upholds our institutions."

That means, in her mind, that Trump, 76, should be "soundly defeated," Hillary added when O'Donnell, 48, asked about the former president, who has indicated he's likely to launch a third bid for the White House in 2024.

"It should start in the Republican party," Hillary continued. "Grow a backbone. Stand up to this guy."

She added, "And heaven forbid if he gets the nomination, he needs to be defeated soundly and sent back to Mar-a-Lago."

Hillary Clinton; Donald Trump. Andreas Rentz/Getty; Brandon Bell/Getty

Hillary then praised the witnesses, including former Trump administration officials like Sarah Matthews and Cassidy Hutchinson, who testified publicly before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and the attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election that Joe Biden won.

"That goes to a point about being a gutsy woman," she told O'Donnell. "The couple of young women who have come forward out of the Trump White House, they have been vilified. They had to have known that they were going to be criticized. But I give them enormous credit for speaking the truth and doing the right thing."

She also commended "gutsy" Congresswoman Liz Cheney, the Republican vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee, for her "great, historic service to the United States" and for paying a steep price for her efforts to hold Trump accountable for his role in unsuccessful plans to subvert a free and fair election four years after he defeated Hillary in the 2016 presidential race.

"One of the hallmarks of a real democracy is the peaceful transfer of power," she said during her interview with O'Donnell. "Was I happy when I beat Donald Trump by nearly 3 million votes but lost the Electoral College? No, I was not happy. Did I ever for a nanosecond think, 'I'm gonna claim victory and try to get the Democrats to refuse to certify the election?' No."

Gutsy is now available on Apple TV+.