Hillary Clinton Touts 'but Her Emails' Merch amid Reports Trump Tore Up Important Files

Is Hillary Clinton having a laugh?

The former Secretary of State, 74, tweeted a link Monday to merchandise she inspired with the tagline "but her emails" – a jab at former President Donald Trump.

"Take a sip from your new mug as you read the news...," Clinton wrote, posting the headline from The Washington Post's recent deep dive into Trump's reported paper-shredding, along with a "but her emails" mug.

The drinkware playfully features an illustration of a famous photo of Clinton, wearing sunglasses and scrolling on her Blackberry. The ceramic mug is sold by Onward Together, the progressive political action committee Clinton launched in 2017, along with other products like T-shirts, tote bags and stickers.

The picture sparked a thousand memes when her use of a private email server during her time as Secretary of State came into question on the 2016 campaign trail – which her opponent Trump, 75, constantly criticized as suspicious. (After a years-long investigation, the FBI determined that Clinton should not face criminal charges for the transgression, per CNN.)

As a congressional committee continues investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, the group has reportedly received White House records from the National Archives that had been ripped up by Trump and taped back together.

"Some of the Trump presidential records received by the National Archives and Records Administration included paper records that had been torn up by former President Trump," the National Archives confirmed in a statement.

More specifically, ripped-up and reconstructed documents were among the more than 700 pages turned over to Jan. 6 investigators, The Washington Post reported last month. (The Jan. 6 committee did not respond to PEOPLE's request for a comment; neither did a Trump spokeswoman.)

Trump had fought to keep the bipartisan House of Representatives committee from reviewing the documents as part of their investigation into the deadly rioting last year.

But earlier this month, the Supreme Court rejected the former president's request to keep the records — including diaries, visitor logs, drafts of speeches and notes written by hand about the events of Jan. 6 — away from the committee.

The former president has a longstanding habit of destroying files, per Politico, which reported in 2018 that he preferred to tear them up once finished with them — a problem after he took office.

Government employees were required to reconstruct the files, in keeping with the law.

"I had a letter from [Sen. Chuck] Schumer — he tore it up," one official told Politico. "It was the craziest thing ever. He ripped papers into tiny pieces."

The Presidential Records Act requires that official White House materials such as memos, letters, emails and other communications related to the president are owned by the public and must be preserved and sent to the National Archives as historical records.