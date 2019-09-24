Hillary Clinton on Tuesday joined the rising chorus of Democrats calling for an impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump following reports that he pressured Ukraine’s government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, who is running against him.

Clinton, a sharp critic of Trump’s since narrowly losing to him in the 2016 presidential election, made the impassioned call during an exclusive interview with PEOPLE set to be published in next week’s issue.

“We are in a crisis,” Clinton said.

“I’m in favor of moving toward impeachment,” she said. “I did not come to that decision easily or quickly, but this is an emergency as I see it. … This latest behavior around Ukraine, trying to enlist the president of Ukraine in a plot to undermine former Vice President Biden or lose the military aide he needs to defend against Trump’s friend, Vladimir Putin — if that’s not an impeachable offense, I don’t know what is.”

Clinton was referring to additional reports that Trump had frozen congressionally approved financial aid to Ukraine, which is in a conflict with Russia, before speaking with Ukraine’s president about Biden. He has said the two were not related.

She spoke in similarly stark terms about Trump himself. (He has denied wrongdoing, dismissing criticism as a “witch hunt.”)

Calling Trump a “corrupt human tornado,” Clinton told PEOPLE it is the constitutional duty of the House of Representatives to begin impeachment proceedings “not happily or with glee,” but in the interests of national security.

“The president of the United States is betraying our country on a daily basis,” she said, adding, “This man who is in the Oval Office right now is a clear and present danger to the future of the United States.”

Sitting beside her daughter, Chelsea, and discussing their upcoming book, The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience, the former secretary of state sat stiffly upright when the subject turned to Trump and the latest reporting about his communications with the Ukrainian president and Biden.

Loudly and forcefully she denounced Trump for “undermining the more perfect union” of the U.S.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hinted Tuesday she was on the verge of announcing her support for an impeachment inquiry — essentially a stop-gap that will allow Democrats to further probe Trump’s communications with Ukraine about Biden, among their other investigations of his administration, as lawmakers mull whether to proceed with formal impeachment.

“This isn’t about politics. If we have to honor our oath of office to support and defend the Constitution of the United States from all enemies, foreign and domestic, that’s what we’ll have to do,” Pelosi said at The Atlantic Festival on Tuesday. “But we have to have the facts. That’s why I’ve said, as soon as we have the facts, we’re ready. Now we have the facts, we’re ready … for later today.”

Indeed, later Tuesday afternoon, she announced Congressional Democrats would begin an impeachment inquiry.

“The president must be held accountable,” she said. “No one is above the law.”

The White House had no comment on Clinton.