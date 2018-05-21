Hillary Clinton Trolls Donald Trump with Russian Fur Hat at Yale Graduation Speech

Hillary Clinton has made political statements with pantsuits in the past but at Yale University’s Class Day on Sunday, it was her hat that did all the talking.

While addressing students during her alma mater’s 2018 graduation events, Clinton pulled out a prop: a Russian fur hat.

“Now, I see looking out at you that you are following the tradition of over-the-top-hats, so I brought a hat, too. A Russian hat,” Clinton told the graduates, in an apparent reference to Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 election and collusion with the Trump campaign.

“Look I mean — if you can’t ’em, join ’em,” Clinton joked she raised the furry black Ushanka hat to the cheering crowd.

Hillary Clinton Peter Hvizdak/New Haven Register/AP

Clinton, a Yale Law graduate, also lamented her loss to President Donald Trump and admitted, “I’m still not over it.”

She encouraged the graduates to engage with politics and practice what she called “radical empathy” during these polarizing times.

“Healing our country is going to take, what I call radical empathy,” she said. “As hard as it is, this is a moment to reach across divides of race, class and politics. To try to see the world through the eyes of people very different from ourselves and to return to rational debate, to find a way to disagree without being disagreeable, to try to recapture a sense of community and common humanity.”