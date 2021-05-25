Hillary Clinton Appears on Borat Spinoff to Address QAnon: ‘I’ll Be Really Honest ... It’s Hurtful’

"This is not just false, but sometimes painfully false," Clinton tells two QAnon believers in Amazon's Debunking Borat

Hillary Clinton tried this week to make first contact with two supporters of the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory, explaining in a TV appearance that "it's hurtful" and urging the believers to "overcome all those forces trying to divide us."

Clinton's video message appears during the final episode of Sacha Baron Cohen's Debunking Borat series, which premiered Monday on Amazon Prime.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the episode, the former secretary of state and presidential nominee sends a short video message to two QAnon supporters, Jim Russell and Jerry Holleman, to rebut the wild belief that she and other politicians are somehow secretly bloodthirsty child torturers.

"I know you've heard a few things about me that you'd like to believe. And I know that you're not alone," she tells Russell and Holleman.

The episode featuring Clinton is titled "Hillary Clinton and Blood Libel," referencing the antisemitic lie that Jews drink the blood of Christian children.

In a tweet on Monday, Cohen, 49, called the QAnon claim about Clinton and children's blood "an ugly lie spread by social media and rooted in antisemitism and misogyny."

Cohen's "Borat" character first met Russell and Holleman in 2020's Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

Cohen then crashes with the two men at their cabin during the COVID-19 pandemic, during which the satirist teases out the fact they believe in QAnon.

Hillary Clinton Hillary Clinton | Credit: Cindy Ord/WireImage

It's hurtful," Clinton tells the two men in the episode of Debunking Borat. "I'll be really honest with you: It's hurtful, not just to me and my family but to my friends and other people to know that this is not just false but sometimes painfully false."

She continues: "So just as one American to another, I hope that we can start trying to find some common ground again and overcome all those forces trying to divide us and put us into little boxes apart from each other."

"Because wouldn't it be great to kind of come together, instead of drift apart?" Clinton says. "I hope that's possible. Thank you."

However, the two men brush off Clinton's message and double down on the fact that they "just can't stand her."

Nonetheless, Clinton responded to Cohen on social media on Monday to say she was "happy to help" and thanking the Golden Globe winner for his work on the series, which is described as an effort to respond to conspiracy theories.

Cohen said in February that he was done playing Borat because filming "got too dangerous."

Sacha Baron Cohen Sacha Baron Cohen | Credit: P. Lehman / Barcroft Media via Getty

Experts say QAnon's focus on suspicions of trafficking and violence against kids can manipulate people into believing they're actually supporting something good.

Mia Bloom, an academic and the coauthor of the book Pastels and Pedophiles: Inside the Mind of QAnon, recently told PEOPLE the conspiracy has "jumped the shark" and spread from the U.S. to dozens and dozens of countries around the world.