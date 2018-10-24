Hillary Clinton Addresses Bomb Threats at Florida Event: 'It Is a Troubling Time, Isn’t It?'

Speaking a campaign event in Miami on Wednesday, Hillary Clinton addressed the bomb threats made against her, former President Barack Obama, and others just hours earlier.

“It is a troubling time, isn’t it? And it’s a time of deep divisions, and we have to do everything we can do to bring our country together,” said Clinton, 70, according to The Hill.

“We also have to elect candidates who will try to do the same,” she added.

The former secretary of state also expressed her gratitude to the Secret Service, which earlier on Wednesday intercepted the potential explosive devices found in packages addressed to Clinton and Obama. Both packages were discovered by Secret Service personnel working at off-site facilities near the Democrats’ homes in New York and in Washington, D.C., The Washington Post reported, citing a person familiar with the situation.

“Many of you and others across our country have asked after me and my family, and I’m very grateful for that. We are fine, thanks to the men and women of the Secret Service,” Clinton said.

A similar possible bomb was discovered on Wednesday at CNN’s offices in Manhattan. The Wednesday morning bomb scares come two days after another explosive device was found at the New York suburb home of billionaire Democrat philanthropist George Soros.

Officials said the devices addressed to Obama, Clinton and CNN appear to have been sent by the same person, The Washington Post reported.

Hillary Clinton addresses suspicious package sent to her home: "We are fine thanks to the men and women of the Secret Service who intercepted the package addressed to us long before it made its way to our home. Everyday we are grateful to their service" https://t.co/j35474bsYi pic.twitter.com/WpK8PQ6kfn — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) October 24, 2018

The Secret Service noted that the packages sent to Clinton and Obama were “nearly identical,” said John Miller, the New York police deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism.

“The devices have been what appear to be pipe bombs,” he said.

According to CNN, the device discovered in the mailroom of Time Warner Center was also reportedly made from a pipe and wires.