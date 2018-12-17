'Proud' Hillary Clinton Comforts 8-Year-Old Girl Who Lost Bid for Class President to a Boy

Losing a tight race is never easy.

Hillary Clinton wrote a sweet, comforting note to an 8-year-old girl from Maryland after learning about how the young child was just one vote away from becoming class president and ended up losing to a male classmate.

“While I know you may have been disappointed that you did not win President I am so proud of you for deciding to run in the first place,” Clinton, 71, wrote in her letter to Martha Kennedy Morales, which was first reported on by the Washington Post.

The former Secretary of State — who won the popular vote but lost the electoral college to President Donald Trump in the 2016 election — added, “As I know too well, it’s not easy when you stand up and put yourself in contention for a role that’s only been sought by boys. The most important thing is that you fought for what you believe in, and that is always worth it.”

Concluding the message, Clinton wrote, “As you continue to learn and grow in the years ahead, never stop standing up for what is right and seeking opportunities to be a leader, and know that I am cheering you on for a future of great success.”

The Post reported that Martha, a third-grader at Friends Community School, ran for president against a popular fourth-grade boy as part of a unit on U.S. government.

After the first round of voting, during which six ballots were declared invalid, a second vote was taken, and Martha ended up losing by one vote, and was declared vice president instead.

In an interview with CNN, the young girl shared that she was “really surprised” when she received Clinton’s note.

“It started by my dad posting on Facebook about me running for class president. And then I guess somebody told Hillary,” she shared. “And then she felt inspired to write to me.”

Asked if she would consider running for president again, Martha confidently replied, “Yeah…if we do this unit again.”