Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Hillary Clinton shared a throwback photo of her daughter Chelsea from when she was a child

Hillary Clinton Celebrates Daughter Chelsea's 41st Birthday: 'So Proud of How You Use Your Voice for Good'

Happy birthday, Chelsea Clinton!

On Saturday, Hillary Clinton celebrated her daughter's 41st birthday on Instagram and Twitter with a photo of Chelsea as a child and a sweet message.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy birthday, Chelsea. You've always had lots of opinions, and I'm so proud of how you use your voice for good," the former first lady, 73, wrote.

Chelsea was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Feb. 27, 1980. She was introduced to public life at 12 years old, when her father Bill Clinton took office as the 42nd President in 1993.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

The past year has been an exciting one for the former first daughter, who released her children's book She Persisted in Sports, in May. And in March, she released a picture book along with her mother called Grandma's Garden.

The book was inspired by the former first lady's late mother, Dorothy Rodham, who loved to read and garden with them both, and was released by Philomel Books on March 31.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the mother of three opened up about her recent projects and all things motherhood, specifically "mom guilt," during the midst of the COVID-19 health crisis.

"[There are times when] I'm on my Zoom and [4-year-old son] Aidan's science class is crashing and then I'm off my Zoom rushing to fix the science class," she said. "And then I can't stay with him to make sure he gets back on the science class. Then I'm running back into the next room to get back on my Zoom and then I feel like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm not doing either thing very well at the moment, but hopefully doing each as best as I can.' "

Chelsea and her husband of 10 years Marc Mezvinsky along with their three kids — Aidan, 4, Jasper, 19 months, and Charlotte, 6 — spent the summer with her parents.

"It was really wonderful for our kids to have that time with their grandparents — especially for Charlotte and Aidan to be with my parents in the season from late spring really through the whole summer, where they were able to plant a garden together and tend a garden together and pick and harvest the food together and eat the food together and play so many games," Clinton told PEOPLE. "I was really grateful for that time."

The former first lady previously told PEOPLE that they were all "home in New York" and "trying to stay as safe as we can."

"This is a different kind of experience for all of us," Mrs. Clinton said.