Hillary and Chelsea Clinton Celebrate Bill Clinton's 76th Birthday on Long Island With 'Happy Memories'

A source close to the Clintons tells PEOPLE that the former president has spent the day receiving well-wishes from his family, and friends, including Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson, Mick Jagger, Quincy Jones, and The Edge

By
Published on August 19, 2022 01:32 PM
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) and former U.S. President Bill Clinton attend MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall on January 26, 2018 in New York City
Hillary and Bill Clinton in January 2018. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Former President Bill Clinton turned 76 on Friday, and he's celebrating in style — spending time in Long Island with family and responding to well-wishes from friends.

"He's been going through texts, calls, and all the well-wishes from his friends and family, including his longtime friends Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson, Mick Jagger, Quincy Jones, and The Edge," a source tells PEOPLE.

His wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, took to social media Friday to share a throwback photo in honor of her husband's milestone.

"Happy Birthday, @BillClinton," the former first lady, 74, wrote on Twitter, along with a photo of her, Bill, and their daughter Chelsea.

Chelsea also got in on the fun, sharing her own message to her dad—along with another vintage photo—on Twitter.

"Happy Birthday Dad! Looking forward to sharing happy memories (& cake!) with you for many years to come!" Chelsea wrote, alongside a black-and-white image of her father cutting a birthday cake in his younger days.

It's something of annual tradition for the Clintons to mark the former president's birthday with a throwback photo.

In 2019, the former first lady reached deep into the family vault, posting a black-and-white shot of a young Clinton wearing a romper and sandals.

In 2015, she celebrated him turning 69 with a black-and-white photo of the two looking lovingly into each others' eyes early in their romance.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The former president, a Democrat who left office in Jan. 2001, has in recent months used most of his public appearances to speak out about the importance of bipartisanship.

Appearing as a guest on The Late Late Show with James Corden in June, he spoke candidly about the gun problem plaguing the country.

"Don't be afraid to talk to people, and don't talk down to them. ... Assume that they got good sense and they're afraid of losing what they got," Clinton said. "And instead of telling them that they're dumb [because] they don't agree with you, ask for their help."

"We need to just talk to each other again," Clinton added to Corden, 43.

Clinton has also made public appearances with other former presidents, including George W. Bush, who accompanied him to a Ukrainian church in Chicago in March.

The former presidents were in the Windy City for a joint speaking gig on Wednesday when they decided, spur of the moment, to stop in Chicago's neighborhood known as Ukrainian Village, which is home to the Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art, Ukrainian Cultural Center, and the city's vibrant Ukrainian-American community.

In a joint statement to PEOPLE, spokesmen for the two former presidents said: "In the spirit of seeing every American come together, it just made all the sense in the world to them."

Related Articles
Bill Clinton and George W. Bush
Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush Visit Ukrainian Church Together
Bill Clinton and Hillary Rodham Clinton
Hillary Clinton Wishes Followers a Happy Easter with Throwback Photo Alongside Bill Clinton
Bill Clinton
Bill Clinton Urges Americans with Opposing Views on Gun Control to 'Just Talk to Each Other Again'
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on July 19, 2021 in New York City
Donald Trump Plans to Celebrate His 76th Birthday at Bedminster Golf Club: 'He Has to Keep Busy'
George W. Bush Shares Photos of His Zoom with President Zelenskyy
George W. Bush Shares Photos of His Virtual Meeting with Zelenskyy: 'The Winston Churchill of Our Time'
President Joe Biden, Barack Obama
Former Presidents and First Ladies Reunite at Funeral for Madeleine Albright
Michelle Yeoh
Celebrity Birthday Cakes! All the Stars Blowing Out the Candles on Their Special Day
Hillary and Bill Clinton
The Clintons Look Young and Giddy in Throwback Photo Hillary Shares on Valentine's Day
QUINCY JONES
Quincy Jones' Life in Photos
Emmy Couples
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen's Love Story in Photos
Michelle Obama and Barack Obama
Barack Obama Celebrates Michelle's Birthday with Photo of Hawaiian Sunset Kiss: 'My Best Friend'
Marie Yovanovitch
Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Sends a Message to Putin with Her 'F-You' Bracelet
Joe Biden, Jimmy Carter
Joe Biden, Bill Clinton and More Send Birthday Wishes to Jimmy Carter: 'A Beacon of Light'
Hillary and Bill Clinton on 60 Minutes
'Not Sittin' Here as Some Little Woman:' Looking Back at Hillary and Bill Clinton's '60 Minutes' Interview
Carrie Underwood
'Then, Now and Forever': Celebrity Couples' Sweet Throwback Photos for Valentine's Day 2022
Card Placeholder Image
10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week