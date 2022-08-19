Hillary and Chelsea Clinton Celebrate Bill Clinton's 76th Birthday on Long Island With 'Happy Memories'

Former President Bill Clinton turned 76 on Friday, and he's celebrating in style — spending time in Long Island with family and responding to well-wishes from friends.

"He's been going through texts, calls, and all the well-wishes from his friends and family, including his longtime friends Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson, Mick Jagger, Quincy Jones, and The Edge," a source tells PEOPLE.

His wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, took to social media Friday to share a throwback photo in honor of her husband's milestone.

"Happy Birthday, @BillClinton," the former first lady, 74, wrote on Twitter, along with a photo of her, Bill, and their daughter Chelsea.

Chelsea also got in on the fun, sharing her own message to her dad—along with another vintage photo—on Twitter.

"Happy Birthday Dad! Looking forward to sharing happy memories (& cake!) with you for many years to come!" Chelsea wrote, alongside a black-and-white image of her father cutting a birthday cake in his younger days.

It's something of annual tradition for the Clintons to mark the former president's birthday with a throwback photo.

In 2019, the former first lady reached deep into the family vault, posting a black-and-white shot of a young Clinton wearing a romper and sandals.

In 2015, she celebrated him turning 69 with a black-and-white photo of the two looking lovingly into each others' eyes early in their romance.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The former president, a Democrat who left office in Jan. 2001, has in recent months used most of his public appearances to speak out about the importance of bipartisanship.

Appearing as a guest on The Late Late Show with James Corden in June, he spoke candidly about the gun problem plaguing the country.

"Don't be afraid to talk to people, and don't talk down to them. ... Assume that they got good sense and they're afraid of losing what they got," Clinton said. "And instead of telling them that they're dumb [because] they don't agree with you, ask for their help."

"We need to just talk to each other again," Clinton added to Corden, 43.

Clinton has also made public appearances with other former presidents, including George W. Bush, who accompanied him to a Ukrainian church in Chicago in March.

The former presidents were in the Windy City for a joint speaking gig on Wednesday when they decided, spur of the moment, to stop in Chicago's neighborhood known as Ukrainian Village, which is home to the Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art, Ukrainian Cultural Center, and the city's vibrant Ukrainian-American community.

In a joint statement to PEOPLE, spokesmen for the two former presidents said: "In the spirit of seeing every American come together, it just made all the sense in the world to them."