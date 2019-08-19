Image zoom A young Bill Clinton. Inset: Wife Hillary Clinton Hilary Clinton/ Instagram; Craig Barritt/Getty

Hillary Clinton is throwing it way, way back to celebrate President Bill Clinton’s birthday.

The former first lady and secretary of state, 71, shared a special birthday wish for her husband on social media Monday to mark his 73rd year — and she reached deep into the family vault to do so.

“Happy birthday, Bill! 🎂” she captioned her post: a black-and-white shot of a young Clinton wearing a romper and sandals.

In the photo, he stands next to a unusually designed birthday cake topped with three candles that appears to be precariously stacked atop an ottoman. (It’s unclear if the two-tiered cake is edible or a prop.)

Mrs. Clinton, who married him in 1975, also shared the post on Twitter and included a link for fans of her husband to sign a happy birthday e-card.

One of those fans was Barbra Streisand, who shared a birthday note of her own to the former president and humanitarian as well as the contents of the letter she wrote him.

“I wanted to share with you the note that I just sent @BillClinton to thank him for all he has done for our country and continues to do through the amazing work of the Clinton Foundation. Please, join me in wishing him a happy birthday!” Streisand wrote on Twitter.

RELATED: Mariah Carey Says It’s an ‘Honor to Meet President Clinton and Her Husband’

Image zoom From left: Hillary and Bill Clinton Earl Gibson III/WireImage

RELATED VIDEO: Bill Clinton Interview Gets Heated as He Admits He Never Personally Apologized to Monica Lewinsky

Clinton established his family’s eponymous foundation after leaving the White House with the goals of improving “global health and wellness, increasing opportunity for girls and women, reducing childhood obesity, creating economic opportunity and growth, and helping communities address the effects of climate change.”

Mrs. Clinton, meanwhile, has used throwbacks before to mark her husband’s birthday.

RELATED: See Inside Bill and Hillary Clinton’s Colorful Washington, D.C. Home — It ‘Had Everything I Wanted’

In 2015, she celebrated him turning 69 with a black-and-white photo of the two looking lovingly into each others’ eyes early in their romance.