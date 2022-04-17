Hillary Clinton Wishes Followers a Happy Easter with Throwback Photo Alongside Bill Clinton

Hillary Clinton shared an adorable reminder of a White House Easter long ago, posting a 1998 throwback photo with former President Bill Clinton to celebrate Sunday's holiday

Hillary Clinton has been celebrating Easter in style for decades!

In honor of Easter Sunday, Hillary shared a throwback picture from her White House days with husband and former President Bill Clinton, where the two celebrated alongside a life-size bunny mascot.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy Easter!" Hillary captioned the photo, which depicted Bill and the bunny waving happily to an audience from a flowered dais, while the former first lady looked on proudly from behind.

Hillary rocked an on-theme pastel yellow skirt suit for the event, complete with a bedazzled brooch and black square sunglasses. For his own part, Bill chose a classic black suit, white shirt, and pastel-patterned tie.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The photo came from the 1998 White House Easter Egg Roll, which the Clintons hosted that year while Bill carried out the second term of his presidency. Bill first took office in 1993 and was re-elected in 1996.

The Easter Egg Roll is a longstanding White House tradition, which first began in 1878 under then-President Rutherford B. Hayes.

Hillary's 2022 Easter celebration comes shortly after she faced quarantine after a bout of COVID-19. The politician, 74, came down with the virus at the end of March.

She announced her diagnosis on March 22, sharing: "I've got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine. I'm more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven't already!"

Opening up to actress Kate McKinnon (who portrayed her on Saturday Night Live) on the season finale of her podcast You and Me Both with Hillary Clinton, Hillary addressed her "really mild" case of COVID-19 and said she mostly only felt "so tired" throughout the ordeal.

RELATED VIDEO: President Bill Clinton on Why He's Teaching "Inclusive Tribalism" In New MasterClass

She also got real with McKinnon on the April 7 podcast episode about her 2016 presidential loss to Donald Trump, calling it "the biggest heartbreak of my life other than when my father died when I was a teenager."