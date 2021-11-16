Ben Affleck, Tracee Ellis Ross and Hillary Clinton Teaming Up to Talk About Gerrymandering

The conversation will focus on how redrawn congressional maps can lead to the manipulation of political districts to unduly favor one party

The movement to end partisan gerrymandering will receive some star power next month as Hillary Clinton teams up with Ben Affleck, Tracee Ellis Ross and former Attorney General Eric Holder for a virtual event.

Clinton announced the event, held Dec. 7, on Twitter on Monday, sharing a link to donate $25 or more in order to watch the conversation.

Entry to the event begins at $25, though donors who give at least $1,000 will be offered a virtual VIP reception with the four headliners: Clinton, Holder, Affleck and Ross.

Funds raised through this event support Clinton's organization Onward Together and Holder's Democratic-aligned reform group, the National Redistricting Action Fund.

In August, the Census Bureau released data that serves as the basis for states to redraw their congressional districts. And while data shows the country has grown significantly more diverse, some activists warn the political representation of people of color may suffer due to whose is controlling the process to change the maps.

A February report published by the Brennan Center for Justice found that Republicans will have control over redrawing congressional maps in 18 states and legislative maps in 20 states. Democrats, meanwhile, will have control over redrawing congressional maps in seven states and legislative maps in nine states. (Other states will use independent commissions or divided governments to draw their maps.)

However, partisan redistricting can manipulate the apportionment to favor one party over another.

The Brennan Center report, for instance, shows that gerrymandering in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania gave Republicans 16 to 17 more congressional seats than they would have had with nonpartisan maps after the 2010 census.

Redistricting is not the only cause celebrities have touted in recent months. A number of stars have also been pushing Congress to expand voting rights, signing an open letter in March asking Americans to call their senators and urge them to pass a sweeping bill in Congress. (The Republican minority opposes such changes, saying it amounts to federal intrusion.)

Dozens of performers and artists — from Billie Eilish and Faith Hill to Lin-Manuel Miranda and Selena Gomez — signed the letter, which says "the most important thing we can do to protect" the future of the country is passing the For the People Act in Congress.