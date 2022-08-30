Hillary Clinton's New 'Gutsy' Series Has an Episode on Hate. We Asked: Does She 'Hate' Donald Trump?

In the opening scene of "Gutsy Women Fight Against Hate," an episode of her upcoming eight-part documentary series Gutsy, Hillary Clinton settles into a canoe then innocently asks her river guide for the day, Shannon Foley Martinez, about the tattoo on her leg.

"It's a white power tattoo that I haven't gotten covered up," Martinez replies to a wide-eyed gulp from the former secretary of state.

Back on dry land, Hillary, who executive produced and co-hosted the series with her daughter Chelsea for Apple TV+, takes crochet lessons from Susan Bro, the mother of 32-year-old Heather Heyer, who was protesting a white-nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017 when a Nazi sympathizer rammed his car into the demonstrators, killing her.

"It lowers blood pressure," Bro says of the rhythmic looping of purple yarn over a crochet hook. She tells Hillary that two men from that fateful "Unite The Right" rally approached her after Heather's death to ask forgiveness. But they were asking the wrong person, Bro says. "They need to ask the Black community."

The emotional discussion of racist hate that left Hillary's eyes brimming with tears, had PEOPLE wondering about her personal feelings for the man who defeated her for the presidency in 2016 with a campaign of attacks against her and her own family — and who infamously said of the 2017 violence in Charlottesville, "I think there is blame on both sides."

"Do you hate Donald Trump?" PEOPLE asked Hillary in a recent joint interview with the two Clinton women.

After the slightest pause, the former first lady replies: "I don't hate him. I absolutely oppose his demagoguery, his dangerous rhetoric, his narcissism as it's acted out in our political system. I find what he, himself, has done, and what he's encouraged, to be a clear and present danger to our country, and I love our country."

"It's not personal. I mean, he has said and done so many things that I think are dangerous, and I will do everything I can to speak out against that, and to encourage people to stand against it," she continued.

Chelsea hastens to add that personal hatred is a temptation, but one she's determined to overcome.

"Donald Trump has not only weaponized hate, he has really kind of mainlined and mainstreamed hate into our political, cultural, social, even normative discourse. And so I do think it's really important — for those of us who find his demagoguery, his narcissism, his apparatus of hate so anathema to kind of what we believe is right and good and just and actually fundamentally American when we are our best selves — to not succumb to hate within us, because I think that weakens our position, weakens our ability to effectively stand against his actions," Chelsea says.

"I think it's important to not give in to the personal hatred — even though I find his machinations of hate so deeply troubling — to focus on what is troubling and try to counteract that and then try to preempt it without succumbing to the temptation of hatred," she adds.

Gutsy premieres Sept. 9 on Apple TV+. Apple TV+

The experience of getting to know the women featured in Gutsy's episode on hate — including Martinez, Bro, Dawn Collins (whose son Richard was murdered at age 23 by a white supremacist in 2017), gun-regulation activist Shannon Watts, Megan Thee Stallion, Jemele Hill, and comedian Negin Farsad — left the Clinton women "really humbled," says Hillary.

"To meet with women who had been caught up in white supremacy and neo-Nazi movements and find their way out of it, and especially in one case, the case of Shannon (Foley Martinez), to try to deprogram others, combined with a white woman and a Black woman who each lost a child to hate crimes ... we wanted to personalize that and open up again people's hearts and minds about some of the challenges that we have in our country."

Gutsy premieres Sept. 9 on Apple TV+.