Chelsea Clinton and former President Bill Clinton sent sweet messages to Hillary Clinton on the former first lady and secretary of state's 75th birthday Wednesday, posting throwback photos in honor of the milestone occasion.

"Wishing the happiest of birthdays to my mom, @HillaryClinton!" Chelsea, 42, wrote on Twitter, alongside a photo of her and her mom wearing red hats and festive outfits while visiting a clown school in Paris for their TV show. "Couldn't ask for a better mom, grandmother & role model. Looking forward to many more years of adventures with you!"

Bill, 76, followed suit, penning a Twitter tribute to the former first lady along with four photos of the two celebrating her big day at various stages in their lives.

"Happy 75th birthday to my best friend," the former president wrote on Twitter. "I marvel at the way you approach life and constantly work to make more good things happen for more people. Not a day goes by that I don't feel like the luckiest man alive."

The photos accompanying the post showed the couple when they were newly married, when Chelsea was young, and when one of their grandchildren was an infant.

Hillary, a Democrat who ran for president in 2008 and 2016, has spent the past year working on various pet projects, including Apple TV+ show Gutsy, which she executive produced and co-hosted with her daughter.

The eight-part documentary series puts a new spin on the Clintons' best-selling book, The Book of Gutsy Women, bringing intimate conversations with groundbreaking women to the small screen.

The show highlights the close bond shared by the mother-daughter duo and offers a multi-generational approach to the topical issues discussed in each episode, featuring notable names such as Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Gloria Steinem and Dr. Jane Goodall.

Hillary's birthday comes roughy two months after the Clintons celebrated Bill's 76th birthday in Long Island, where the former president fielded "texts, calls, and all the well-wishes from his friends and family, including his longtime friends Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson, Mick Jagger, Quincy Jones, and The Edge," a source told PEOPLE at the time.