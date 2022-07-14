Hillary and Chelsea Clinton Announce New Docuseries Gutsy, Featuring Conversations with Trailblazing Women
What's it like blazing a new trail for future generations? It's a question that Hillary and Chelsea Clinton have been asked plenty during their careers — and now they're putting their own heroines in the hot seat.
Gutsy, an eight-part documentary series coming to Apple TV+, puts a new spin on the Clintons' best-selling book, The Book of Gutsy Women, bringing intimate conversations with groundbreaking women to the small screen.
PEOPLE confirms that several big names are set to join the mother-daughter duo and tell their own stories of having guts, including Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Gloria Steinem and Dr. Jane Goodall. Others who have not been revealed yet will also appear in the series.
The show promises to reveal a side of Hillary and Chelsea never seen before, highlighting their close bond and offering a multi-generational approach to the topical issues discussed in each episode.
Executive produced in part by the Clintons, the series also tapped Clinton chiefs of staff Bari Lurie and Huma Abedin to serve as consulting producers.
Gutsy premieres Sept. 9 on Apple TV+.