The woman who is alleging that Herschel Walker tried to convince her to have two abortions in 2009 and 2011, paying for the first, reportedly had a conversation over text with the Republican Senate nominee's wife after the allegations.

A text exchange between Herschel's wife Julie Blanchard and the woman who said she is the mother of his 10-year-old son was shared by the Daily Beast over the weekend, and provided to NBC News by Walker's campaign.

In it, the woman — who has not been identified to protect her son — calls the Georgia nominee "cruel" for denying that he knew her or her claims, and reiterated that he paid for an abortion in 2009. She also alleged that Walker said it wasn't the "right time" to have a child in 2011, when they found out she was pregnant with her son.

"He brought all of this on himself when he decided to get on a platform and denounce abortion and make a mockery of his children who have done NOTHING to deserve this," the woman wrote in one message to Blanchard.

Blanchard then responded and said she "tried to bridge a better relationship" between the woman and Walker, and that her husband would "pray for you and [your son] & everyone in our family" daily.

Blanchard did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The unidentified woman previously claimed that while Walker pays the court-required child support, it has been years since she spoke to the father of her child.

"I have seen him call and text regularly to have a relationship with [your son] and he gets no response and sadness when he doesn't hear back," Blanchard wrote to her, however. "He has always strived to be more than financial support. God is a good God. I love you both."

Blanchard reached out to the woman, who she last spoke with on Aug. 30 via text, at 9:54 a.m. on Friday. The accuser claimed Walker has not seen their son for six-and-a-half years, and has only met with him three times since he was born in 2012.

Other texts between Blanchard and the woman show the moments when she began to receive calls from reporters about Walker. She asked Blanchard how to address them, and at one point texted her, "Any more surprises we should know about," per NBC News.

"As a father, he's done nothing. He does exactly what the courts say, and that's it," the woman previously told the New York Times. "He has to be held responsible, just like the rest of us. And if you're going to run for office, you need to own your life."

Previously, Walker had denied claims of paying her to abort their child in 2009, after the woman provided the New York Times with a $575 receipt from a women's clinic in Atlanta, a $700 check that she alleged was from him, and a sympathy card she says was also from her former partner, signed "H."

Walker, through his campaign, has called for the outlawing of abortion and has remained firm that he is staunchly pro-life. The Walker campaign did not respond to PEOPLE's latest request for comment.

"I did not pay for an abortion," Walker told NBC News on Friday. "I'm not saying she did or didn't have one [an abortion]. I'm saying I don't know anything about that. I don't know."

One of Walker's four children, Christian Walker, previously called his father a liar in an Oct. 4 Twitter video, criticizing him for having four children with four women.

The Daily Beast obtained a text exchange between Walker and the woman's son, showing their conversations about how many siblings the boy had. In one text, he asked Walker if he had any siblings other than the two he knew about, which Walker reportedly denied, despite confirming he had a previously undisclosed half-brother to the Daily Beast three weeks before.

Other texts show the boy inviting Walker to a baseball game in 2021. According to the Daily Beast, he sent the boy 34 unanswered text messages between July 1 and Oct. 11.