Herschel Walker's Son Christian Breaks Ties with Father amid Tense Ga. Senate Run: 'Everything Has Been a Lie'

Herschel Walker's son Christian is no longer standing by his father amid the former NFL star's troubled Senate run.

"I know my mom and I would really appreciate if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us," Christian, 23, wrote on Twitter Monday night. Christian's mother is Cindy DeAngelis Grossman, who is no longer married to the former Dallas Cowboys running back.

He continued, "You're not a 'family man' when you left us to bang a bunch of women," and claimed that Herschel "threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence."

In another tweet, Christian wrote: "I don't care about someone who has a bad past and takes accountability. But how DARE YOU LIE and act as though you're some 'moral, Christian, upright man.' You've lived a life of DESTROYING other peoples lives. How dare you."

Christian, a far-right, pro-MAGA social media personality who had at one time appeared close with his father, then added, "Every family member of Herschel Walker asked him not to run for office, because we all knew (some of) his past. Every single one. He decided to give us the middle finger and air out all of his dirty laundry in public, while simultaneously lying about it. I'm done."

Herschel's son continued criticizing the Senate candidate's fathering and doubled-down on his previous claims in videos posted online Tuesday morning.

The family tension comes just after the pro-life candidate fought back claims that he paid for a former girlfriend's abortion in 2009.

The candidate, who faces incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock in next month's midterm elections, appeared on Fox News' Hannity and refuted the claim from a Daily Beast article, calling it a "flat-out lie."

In the article, published on Monday, an unidentified woman told the outlet that Walker paid for her to get an abortion, after which he reimbursed her. The woman provided the Daily Beast with a $575 receipt from the abortion clinic as well as an image of a signed $700 personal check from Walker and a "get well" card.

In a statement released regarding the article, Walker said he was "not taking this anymore" and that he was planning to sue the publication for the "defamatory lie."

"I never asked anyone to get an abortion. I never paid for an abortion, and it's a lie. And I'm going to continue to fight," Walker said on Hannity.

In the past, the former athlete has made numerous public comments about the importance of fathers, including in a 2021 interview with conservative social media personalities Diamond and Silk, when he said: "The father leaves in the Black family. He leaves the boys alone so they'll be raised by their mom. If you have a child with a woman, even if you have to leave that woman — even if you have to leave that woman — you don't leave that child."

Walker has also criticized his opponent for his involvement in a custody dispute with his ex-wife. A Warnock spokesperson told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the senator is "a devoted father who is proud to continue to co-parent his two children as he works for the people of Georgia."

