Herschel Walker may have been caught in another lie this week, when his own mother refuted a talking point that the Georgia Senate candidate has been attributing to her.

"I found something out. My mom just told me that my mom, grandmother, was full-blood Cherokee," he said at a Sept. 28 campaign stop in Forsyth, Georgia. "So I'm Native American. I was like, whoa, hello! So I'm a super mutt, I don't know what I am."

Walker told his supporters that he then questioned his mom about never telling him that part of his ancestry.

"I don't know what I am, but this was so funny. This was so funny. I said, 'Mom, why you never said anything to us?' She said, 'Back in my days, a lot of the Native Americans were treated worse than Blacks.'"

Huffington Post spoke to his mother, Christine Walker, to ask about their ancestry. She said she heard stories over the years about the far-right candidate's great-grandmother being a "kin" to the Cherokee tribe, but that is all she really knew.

"Back when I was a little child running around, she was kin to the Cherokee," Christine told the outlet, noting that while she heard the stories, she was unaware how factual they actually were.

"See, my grandmother, she passed when I was quite young. I don't know too much about how she was connected," Christine added.

Megan Varner/Getty

The false claim about his ancestry isn't the only time the GOP candidate said he was of Cherokee descent. In fact, he's said it multiple times, including at four campaigns in May, per HuffPost. However, this is the first time he has gone as far as to say his family member was a "full-blood" Cherokee.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

This is also not the first time Herschel's comments have cast doubt on his ability to be honest.

A report by The Daily Beast in July detailed that Walker's own aides are deeply distrustful of him, as they describe him in emails and text messages as lying "like he's breathing."

"He's lied so much that we don't know what's true," the Beast's source said.