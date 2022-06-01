GOP Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Wants His Son to Learn Black History and Reveals Why He's 'Mad' at Trump

The Republican nominee in Georgia says he supports teaching kids "all history of the United States of America" and disputes the former president's claim that he asked him to run for office

Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for Senate in Georgia, wants to set the record straight about how and why he got into the race. As it turns out, it had more to do with prayer than with his longtime friend and political supporter Donald Trump.

"One thing that people don't know is President Trump never asked me. I need to tell him that he never asked," Walker, 60, said during an interview on the PBS show Love & Respect with Killer Mike. "I heard it all on television that he's going to ask Herschel, saying Herschel is going to run. President Trump never came out and said 'Herschel, will you run for that Senate seat?'"

Walker, a controversial figure who's been accused of lying about his academic achievements and business records — then lying about telling lies — announced his candidacy back in August of last year. Months before, the former president was already calling for the college football legend to enter the race to unseat Democratic freshman Sen. Raphael Warnock.

"He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs," Trump told supporters in March 2021. "He is also a GREAT person. Run Herschel, run!"

Despite the public appeals, Walker said in his interview with Killer Mike that the former president never personally requested he throw his hat in the ring.

"He never asked, so I'm mad at him, because he never asked but he's taking credit that he asked," Walker said.

His decision, Walker added, was a spiritual one.

"I prayed about it," Walker said. "To be honest with you, I was praying that God would bring someone else. I'm like, 'God, I'm happy. My life is doing well. I've got a company. I'm rolling.'"

Walker said he took his leap of faith in part because his parents taught him to ask, "What can I do to help?" even if "something is wrong that's got nothing to do with who I am or what I've done in life."

Trump has been a big supporter of Walker's campaign since officially endorsing him in September. Another top Republican, Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, followed suit a month later. While Walker said he appreciates getting backed by high-profile members of his party, he told Killer Mike he's the one defining his candidacy.

"I told President Trump and Leader McConnell, I said, 'Wait a minute. You endorsed me and you endorsed me, but I'll do this. Y'all may have endorsed me but I've got to do it my way,'" Walker said. "'Thank you for the endorsement but we got to do it the way Herschel's going to do it because people got to trust me not trust you.'"

Now that he's earned the nomination, Walker's high-level support will likely continue, even if he is "mad" at Trump, whom he's known for years.

"We have more of a friend relationship. His two older kids, Ivanka and Little Donald, were with my family a great deal during the summers for five years when they were little kids. They traveled with my family," Walker explained. "He's eaten at my home and I've eaten at his home."

The candidate's son, right-wing social media star Christian Walker, also came up in the interview with Killer Mike, who asked about the white-hot issue of Critical Race Theory (CRT), a set of academic concepts that consider how the U.S.' legacy of slavery, racial inequality and the law are connected.

Despite typically being discussed in higher education circles, CRT has become widely used — especially by conservatives — as a catch-all for issues of race, diversity and equity. Killer Mike called it "a trigger word" used to get votes and asked Walker, "How can we benefit by teaching white children the truth about this country?" and "Would you support a truth-based teaching?"

"Our kids aren't being educated on anything. Right now, they don't even want to give our kids an education," Walker replied.

"My son, he's Black, Hispanic and Italian," he continued. "I want him to know his Black history as well. He went to a public school. He didn't even know some of the Black history. I said, 'No, no, you're going to learn this.' I want to teach him that as well but that's not being taught in schools … I want to teach kids about all history of the United States of America."

Killer Mike also asked Walker about supporting his son, describing him as a "fierce conservative" who "dates and is interested in men."

"He's responsible for himself. He's at an age now that he's got to answer to his own Christian beliefs. I can't answer for him," Walker said. "I taught him to be a good kid. I taught him education. But one thing about it, I love this kid to death."

The younger Walker tweeted Wednesday about being labeled "gay."

"Pride month is starting so I'd like to announce to everyone that I'm NOT gay," Christian Walker wrote. "I'm attracted to men but I refuse to identify with the rainbow cult. I don't believe in indoctrinating children. My whole identity isn't my sexuality. And I don't go to gay bars. Don't call me gay."

Walker praised his outspoken son and told Killer Mike about prioritizing his education and staying present in his life despite no longer being married to his son's mother.