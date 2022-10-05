Ga. Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Slips in Polls Following Latest Bombshell Allegations

Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker has suffered a blow in the polls this week following a one-two punch of controversy that could stand in the way of unseating incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock.

On Monday The Daily Beast alleged that Walker, who is outspokenly anti-choice, paid for a woman to abort his child back in 2009 — a claim he vehemently denies. On its own, it's an allegation he could probably overcome, much like other scandals that have routinely popped up throughout his campaign and quickly faded out of voters' memory. But what really called his candidacy into question was how his own son, a popular right-wing social media personality, reacted.

Christian Walker, 23, aligns with his father on most political issues. The two are pro-MAGA, anti-"woke" and prominent contributors to the far-right culture wars. Since the day that Walker tossed his hat into the ring for the Georgia battleground race, Christian had appeared to support him, excitedly endorsing the campaign in a podcast episode on the day his candidacy was declared.

Christian Walker. Christian Walker/Instagram

But on Monday night, Christian's public attitude toward his father changed in a series of tweets suggesting Walker should not be trusted.

"I know my mom and I would really appreciate if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us," Christian wrote on Twitter Monday night. (Christian's mother is Cindy DeAngelis Grossman, who is no longer married to Walker.)

He continued the tirade against Walker, claiming, "You're not a 'family man' when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence."

In a follow-up tweet, Christian wrote: "I don't care about someone who has a bad past and takes accountability. But how DARE YOU LIE and act as though you're some 'moral, Christian, upright man.' You've lived a life of DESTROYING other peoples lives. How dare you."

Christian posted two videos online Tuesday morning that elaborated on some of the frustrations he laid out, accusing Walker of being an absentee father to all his children and downplaying "atrocities" committed against his ex-wife (during their marriage, Grossman claimed that Walker held a gun to her head while they were married, which he chalked up to his dissociative identity disorder; court records show she obtained a protective order against him three years after their divorce).

"I was silent lie after lie after lie," Christian said in one of the videos, before accusing Walker of continuing to lie this week by denying that he paid for a former girlfriend's abortion. Christian said "it's literally his handwriting" displayed on a post-abortion get well card that The Daily Beast published alongside their allegation.

For most of the 2022 election cycle, Walker has been viewed as Republicans' best hope for taking back the Senate, currently split 50-50 with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie in Democrats' favor. He entered the race with momentum, backed by family friend Donald Trump, but has routinely faced criticism as unglamorous moments from his past surface.

Even in the face of scandal, Walker has chugged along in his campaign. Prior to this week he was sitting at an average of only 2.1 points behind Warnock in polls, according to election tracking site FiveThirtyEight.

Then fresh polls dropped on Wednesday, which surveyed likely voters during the timeframe that Walker's campaign began imploding.

One B-rated poll conducted by InsiderAdvantage on Tuesday showed Warnock leading Walker 47% to 44%, which placed Walker within the margin of error. But an A-rated poll conducted by SurveyUSA over the past five days put Warnock 12% ahead, alluding to a dark cloud looming over Walker's head in the final weeks of the election.