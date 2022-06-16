On Wednesday night, Walker confirmed to The Daily Beast that he has two children in addition to his 22-year-old son, Christian, with whom he is close, and a 10-year-old child made public recently

Herschel Walker Confirms He Has 4 Children, Not Just His Son Christian: 'I Support Them All'

Just days after confirming he had a secret 10-year-old son, Senate hopeful and former football star Herschel Walker now says he has two additional children he had previously not revealed publicly.

Earlier this week, The Daily Beast detailed how Walker has a second son whom he supports financially but otherwise does not see, citing court records showing that the child's mother sued Walker in 2013 to obtain child support.

Walker's campaign manager confirmed the news of the second child to the outlet, saying: "Herschel had a child years ago when he wasn't married. He's supported the child and continues to do so. He's proud of his children. To suggest that Herschel is 'hiding' the child because he hasn't used him in his political campaign is offensive and absurd."

On Wednesday night, Walker also confirmed to the outlet that he has two other children — in addition to his son Christian, with whom he is close, and the 10-year-old child.

"I have four children. Three sons and a daughter. They're not 'undisclosed' — they're my kids," Walker said in a statement to The Daily Beast. "I support them all and love them all. I've never denied my children, I confirmed this when I was appointed to the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, I just chose not to use them as props to win a political campaign. What parent would want their child involved in garbage, gutter politics like this?"

The former athlete has made numerous public comments about the importance of fathers, including in a 2021 interview with conservative social media personalities Diamond and Silk, when he said: "The father leaves in the Black family. He leaves the boys alone so they'll be raised by their mom. If you have a child with a woman, even if you have to leave that woman — even if you have to leave that woman — you don't leave that child."

As CNBC reports, Walker has also criticized absentee fathers as a "major problem."

Walker has also criticized his opponent, Democratic incumbent Rev. Raphael Warnock, for his involvement in a custody dispute with his ex-wife. A Warnock spokesperson told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the senator is "a devoted father who is proud to continue to co-parent his two children as he works for the people of Georgia."

This isn't the only controversy for Walker, who won Georgia's Republican Senate primary last month.

He made headlines in a 2020 interview when advocating for a "spray" or a "mist" that he said can "kill" the virus that causes COVID-19. Walker claimed the product, which does not exist, was "EPA-, FDA-approved."

More recently, he was accused of lying about his education history and business practices.

He also raised eyebrows after he expressed skepticism about human evolution during an appearance at a local church in March, when he said, "If [evolution] is true, why are there still apes? Think about it."

Walker, who announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate last summer and has secured the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, has spoken in the past about having dissociative identity disorder.

His ex-wife, Cindy, said that he had violent episodes in their marriage, and has claimed Walker held a gun to her head — which CNN reported earlier that he did not deny, saying he had blackouts and memory loss and did not remember the episodes.