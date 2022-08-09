New Political Ad Features Herschel Walker's Ex-Wife Describing When He Allegedly Held a Gun to Her Head

A new political ad airing in Georgia is targeting Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker, 60, and spotlighting a claim of a violent episode from his past.

The candidate's ex-wife, Cindy DeAngelis Grossman, appears in the ad and describes the alleged abuse she experienced at the hands of the former football star.

"Do you think you know Herschel Walker? Well, think again," a woman's voice says as footage of Walker scoring a touchdown plays. "Listen to what his ex-wife had to say about him."

The 30-second ad, which was paid for by the Republican Accountability PAC, continues with a series of statements Grossman made about her former spouse, which appear to be edited together.

"His eyes would become very evil … The guns and knives … I got into a few choking things with him … The first time he held the gun to my head … he held the gun to my temple and said he was going to blow my brains out," Grossman says in the spot, which was posted on YouTube Monday.

Grossman's allegations against her ex-husband are not new, and court records show she received a protective order in 2005, three years after the couple divorced.

Walker has said he doesn't remember his threats, though, because he suffers from dissociative identity disorder. Walker, now remarried, developed a dozen alter-egos to combat the intense bullying he suffered as a child, according to his 2008 book Breaking Free.

He says he has no memory of actions taken by some of the alters, writing that years of therapy helped to integrate the personalities.

"I'm troubled by my actions and will always deeply regret any pain I've caused Cindy," Walker said at the time, PEOPLE previously reported.

ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The new ad is airing in the Atlanta market on major TV networks, The New York Times reports, as Walker campaigns to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in the November midterms.

The Republican Accountability PAC, which is an offshoot of the group Republican Voters Against Trump, made an initial ad buy worth $100,000 for the spot featuring Grossman, according to the Times.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

A rep for the Walker campaign did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on the ad.

Walker earned a coveted endorsement from former President Donald Trump in September.

Since then, Walker confirmed the existence of three children he's fathered in addition to his son Christian Walker, a right-wing social media star whom he had with Grossman.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.