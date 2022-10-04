Herschel Walker Denies Paying for an Abortion When Pressed by Hannity: 'I Send Money to a Lot of People'

The former athlete told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Monday he had "no idea" who the woman making the accusation was, countering information reported by The Daily Beast

By
Published on October 4, 2022 02:01 PM
Herschel Walker, sean hannity
Sean Hannity (left), Herschel Walker. Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty; Megan Varner/Getty

Herschel Walker says the claims that he paid for a former girlfriend's abortion in 2009 are a "lie," and that he simply sends money "to a lot of people."

The former NFL athlete told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Monday he had "no idea" who the woman making the accusation was, despite The Daily Beast — which published its report on Monday — noting that the woman had "provided proof of her romantic relationship with Walker," as well as a $575 receipt from the abortion clinic, and an image of a signed $700 personal check from Walker alongside a "get well" card.

"I haven't seen it," Walker said of the card. "I send out so many get well — I send out so much of anything. But I can tell you right now, I never asked anyone to get an abortion. I never paid for an abortion, and it's a lie. And I'm going to continue to fight."

While Walker attempted to bring the conversation back to his battleground Senate race, Hannity continued to press the college football legend on the abortion claims.

"What about the $700 check? Is there anybody you can remember sending that much money to?" the host asked.

"Well, I send money to a lot of people and that's what's so funny," Walker replied, adding: "I believe in being generous."

While Walker has denied the report, his own son Christian Walker took to Twitter Tuesday morning to call his father a liar, saying that the handwriting on the card was "literally" his dad's, and criticizing Herschel for denying the story.

"Lie, after lie, after lie," Christian, 23, said in the video. "The abortion card drops yesterday, it's literally his handwriting in the card ... he gets on Twitter, he lies about it."

The report about the abortion comes as the former athlete has said he is staunchly pro-life, and expressed a belief that abortion should be outlawed in all cases.

The Republican has also made numerous public comments about the importance of fathers, including in a 2021 interview with conservative social media personalities Diamond and Silk, when he said: "The father leaves in the Black family. He leaves the boys alone so they'll be raised by their mom. If you have a child with a woman, even if you have to leave that woman — even if you have to leave that woman — you don't leave that child."

Walker issued a statement on Monday following The Daily Beast's reporting, claiming he planned to sue the outlet Tuesday morning. As of noon on Tuesday, though, Walker's attorneys told CBS News producer Elizabeth Campbell that the team was "considering our options but no final decision has been made on the future handling of this matter."

