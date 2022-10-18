Fresh on the heels of a Senate debate in which Herschel Walker was ridiculed for flashing an honorary police badge and claiming to "work with many police officers," the Republican candidate's campaign team has decided to start using fake badges as a fundraising tool.

NBC News reports that the campaign for Walker, 60, has ordered 1,000 plastic imitation law enforcement badges branded with the words, "I'm with Herschel."

According to the outlet, the campaign plans to distribute the badges later this week at a campaign event featuring law enforcement officers in Macon, Ga.

The Republican first made headlines for his use of the badge back in August, when he posted an image of a Cobb County, Ga., "Special Deputy Sheriff" badge on Twitter, and wrote that he "was proud to serve the blue as an Honorary Agent and Special Deputy Sheriff of Cobb County for many years."

He has since shown the badge off on the debate stage, taking it out of his jacket pocket after Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock called out several past instances in which the Republican has lied about working in law enforcement.

"One thing I have not done, I've never pretended to be a police officer," Warnock said in a clip from the debate. "And I've never threatened a shootout with the police."

Walker then reached into his coat, responding: "And now, I have to respond to that. No, no, no, I have to respond to that. It's so funny, I am [sic] work with many police officers."

Walker then pulled a badge out of his pocket as moderator Tina Tyus-Shaw regained control of the debate. "Mr. Walker, you are very well aware of the rules tonight, and you have a prop," she told him. "That is not allowed, sir. I ask you to put that prop away."

On Monday, Walker defended his use of the badge in an interview that aired on Today, telling journalist Kristen Welker, "That's a badge that I was given by a police officer and I do have the badge I carry with me all the time. It's a real badge. It's not a fake badge."

"Everyone can make fun, but this badge give me the right ... If anything happened in this county. I have the right to work with the police getting things done," Walker insisted. "People that don't know that. I've been working with law enforcement for years. I do training program but they get to get credit for it. I do a program, a leadership program. I do health and wellness programs. I visit prisons."

The badge now appears in a new campaign video for Walker, which was posted to social media Monday and features Johnson County Sheriff Greg Rowland.