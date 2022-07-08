"He's lied so much that we don't know what's true," a source told The Daily Beast, while three people interviewed for the Beast's article independently called Walker a "pathological liar"

Herschel Walker's Campaign Aides Say He's a 'Pathological Liar' Who Denied Being a Dad to Multiple Children

When Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker's campaign aides came to him to discuss rumors that he had secretly fathered a child years ago — a second in addition to his son Christian, with whom he is publicly close — the former football star told his campaign the rumors were false. The aides, however, already had proof.

That's according to a new report by The Daily Beast, which details how the campaign went back to Walker later, to discuss whether there were any other children he had not previously made public. Walker, the Beast reports, told his campaign no.

But there were.

The Beast reports that its "account of Walker lying to his own campaign about his children comes from a closely connected adviser and was verified by communications that the source turned over" to the outlet.

Those communications show aides who are deeply distrustful of Walker, 60, who they describe in emails and text messages as lying "like he's breathing."

"He's lied so much that we don't know what's true," the Beast's source said, while three people interviewed for the Beast's article independently called Walker a "pathological liar."

In a statement issued following the Daily Beast's report, Walkers' campaign manager chalked it up to "pure gossip with anonymous sources from a left-leaning publication who has been obsessed with Herschel and his family," though he did not deny the claims made in the piece.

As the Beast first reported last month, Walker has a second son whom he supports financially but otherwise does not see. Days after confirming his second child, Walker said he has two additional children he had previously not revealed publicly.

The news about the children was noteworthy considering the comments Walker has made about absentee fathers.

In a 2021 interview with conservative social media personalities Diamond and Silk, he said: "The father leaves in the Black family. He leaves the boys alone so they'll be raised by their mom. If you have a child with a woman, even if you have to leave that woman — even if you have to leave that woman — you don't leave that child."

The news about his children is the latest in a string of controversies for Walker, a College Football Hall of Famer who won Georgia's Republican Senate primary in May.

Walker has falsely claimed he graduated from the University of Georgia (which he attended before leaving after his junior season to play football professionally in the short-lived United States Football League) and has said in the past that he was "valedictorian of my class" and "in the top 1 percent of my graduating class in college."

He later lied about lying about graduating from the university.

He has also claimed to have a COVID-killing spray before vaccines were rolled out (no such spray exists) and has expressed doubts about human evolution, questioning why apes still exist.

Walker, who announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate last summer and has secured the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, has spoken in the past about having dissociative identity disorder.

His ex-wife, Cindy, said that he had violent episodes in their marriage, and has claimed Walker held a gun to her head — which CNN reported earlier that he did not deny, saying he had blackouts and memory loss and did not remember the episodes.

As one campaign source told the Beast, the myriad controversies are something of a "nightmare" scenario.