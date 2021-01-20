Hero Capitol Officer Who Steered Rioters Away From Senate Escorts Kamala Harris at Inauguration

Eugene Goodman was hailed for his quick thinking during the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection by a pro-Trump mob

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received a special escort to the inauguration on Wednesday morning from the U.S. Capitol police officer who helped steer rioters away from the Senate earlier this month.

Eugene Goodman, the officer seen in a viral video leading pro-Donald Trump rioters away from the Senate entrance during the Jan. 6 riot, personally escorted the incoming vice president and her husband, Doug Emhoff, as they arrived at the U.S. Capitol.

It was also announced Wednesday morning that Goodman would be the new acting deputy House Sergeant at Arms, the chief law enforcement and protocol officer of the House of Representatives. The New York Times reported that Goodman's new role places him as the No. 2 security official at the U.S. Capitol.

Image zoom Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman | Credit: JIM LO SCALZO/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Goodman, 40, has been celebrated for his efforts to keep members of Congress safe during the deadly riot earlier this month. Five people, including a fellow Capitol police officer, died during the riot. Trump incited the riots with his repeated lies that the election had been "stolen" from him, and his speech beforehand during which he instructed his supporters to march over to the Capitol and "be strong," saying, "you'll never take back our country with weakness."

Image zoom Rioters at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021 | Credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty

Huffington Post reporter Igor Bobic filmed Goodman holding off a group of the mob, as he backpedaled through the halls of the Capitol building and successfully directed the rioters away a door that led to the Senate floor. Lawmakers were reportedly still in the Senate when Goodman led the rioters in the other direction.

"He's a hero," Bobic told PEOPLE earlier this month.

"We really, really had a close call," Bobic added. "A possible nightmare."

But, Bobic said, Goodman "did a really good job of leading them away."

Image zoom Eugene Goodman | Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty

Last week, a bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced legislation to award Goodman with the Congressional Gold Medal for the action he took during the riot.

"By putting his own life on the line and successfully, single-handedly leading insurrectionists away from the floor of the Senate Chamber, Officer Eugene Goodman performed his duty to protect Congress with distinction, and by his actions, Officer Goodman left an indelible mark on American history," the lawmakers wrote.