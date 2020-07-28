Herman Cain Still Hospitalized More Than 3 Weeks After COVID-19 Diagnosis: 'Long and Slow Process'

"Thank you for praying, everyone," his staff wrote in an update this week. "Please keep doing it"

The 74-year-old former Republican presidential hopeful remains in an Atlanta-area hospital after he was initially diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this month, according to his team.

Cain’s staff shared in a series of tweets on Monday that he was undergoing oxygen treatment for his lungs but his organs and other systems were "strong."

"We know it's been a few days since we last gave you an update on the boss. But he is still in the hospital being treated with oxygen for his lungs. In the meantime, the doctors say his other organs and systems are strong," they wrote in their initial tweet.

His staff added, "Re-strengthening the lungs is a long and slow process, and the doctors want to be thorough about it," before they wrote in another tweet, "We'd like him to be able to come home now, which is frustrating, but we're glad the doctors are being thorough and making sure they do the job right."

"Thank you for praying, everyone. Please keep doing it," they wrote. "He really is getting better, which means it is working."

Cain's team previously announced that he had contracted the respiratory illness in a statement on July 2.

Writing that he tested positive on a Monday and by that Wednesday he "had developed symptoms serious enough that he required hospitalization," the statement also read: "There is no way of knowing for sure how or where Mr. Cain contracted the coronavirus."

However, Cain had recently attended President Donald Trump's June 20 rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where many in the crowd were seen not wearing face masks or practicing social distancing. Several Trump campaign staffers later tested positive for the virus in connection with the event.

According to a post on Cain's website from friend Dan Calabrese, he noted that Cain was "having trouble breathing" before he chimed in on speculation that Cain contracted the disease from the Trump rally.

"I realize people will speculate about the Tulsa rally, but Herman did a lot of traveling the past week," Calabrese wrote. "I don’t think there’s any way to trace this to the one specific contact that caused him to be infected. We’ll never know."

Cain, a former chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City in Missouri and former CEO of Godfather's Pizza, unsuccessfully sought the GOP nomination for the presidency in 2012.