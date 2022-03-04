Moving Photos Out of the Situation in Ukraine, as Russia Intensifies Its Attacks
Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after their forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades. But despite the atrocities happening, people are banding together to help one another in this time of need. Here, see photos — with caption information supplied by photographers on the ground — of the helpers
People gather as Italian pianist Davide Mortarelli performs for Ukrainian refugees at the border in Medyka, Poland.
In Poland, volunteers pack a train with donations that will be sent to Kyiv, Ukraine, via train.
A woman cuddles her cat as she makes her way to the strain station in Kyiv.
A family reunites in Przemyśl, Poland, on March 2.
Others reconnect with their loved ones after leaving Ukraine for Poland on March 2.
Families embrace while arriving to Przemyśl, Poland. Though Poland and other nearby nations have opened their borders to the more than 1 million people who have fled Ukraine so far, there have been many reports of racism and mistreatment toward refugees of color seeking sanctuary.
Ukrainian police officers help volunteers unload a train bringing international aid to Kyiv's central railway station on March 3.
Animal keeper Kirilo Trantin comforts an elephant at the Kyiv Zoo in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 1. Some staff has stayed behind at the closed facility to care for the animals.
Volunteers from the Ucrania - Euskadi organization gather essentials to be sent to those in need.
A volunteer carries a child of Ukrainian citizens as they arrive in Poland.
A room full of bedding and sleeping bags sits ready for distribution at a center in Lviv, Ukraine, on March 2.
In Medyka, Poland, on March 3, a mother and daughter embrace at the border.
A woman cries after missing a train out of Irpin, Ukraine, on March 4.
Families evacuate on a train to Poland on March 3 from Lviv.
Women and children pass through Lviv en route to Poland on March 3.